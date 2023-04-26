Apple's mixed-reality headset is in "delivery stage"

Recent reports suggest that the upcoming Apple mixed-reality headset is in the "final sprint" and "delivery stage" weeks before WWDC 2023. This means that there won't be any surprises, and the new device will be revealed as planned.

Apple's new mixed-reality headset is what everyone has been talking about ahead of the WWDC 2023 event. According to a report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News, the product announcement will go as planned, and Apple has prepared almost everything ahead of the event.

Economic Daily News mentioned that Foxconn's subsidiary GIS is also involved in Apple VR's supply chain. The company is also known for laminating iPad displays. Fans thought that Foxconn wasn't involved in Apple VR's supply chain as the Chinese brand Luxshare served as the main assembler, but the report showed that it is not true.

GIS works on iPad displays too

Apple is satisfied with GIS's work on iPad displays, and the report says that the company is working on Apple VR's lens lamination in a production base in Chengdu, China. The company has developed a specific production line for the device and working hard to get it ready as soon as possible. GIS does not comment on a single customer, so details are still up in the air.

According to the report, Apple's new mixed-reality headset is expected to hit the shelves in the second and third quarters. Mark Gurman reported something similar a while ago, saying that despite announcing it at WWDC 2023, the mixed-reality headset won't go on sale for a couple more months.

Apple's first-generation headset is expected to freely switch between virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The appearance of the device is similar to a typical VR head-mounted device, but it has multiple lenses and sensors to track body movements, realize gestures and integrate the real environment into the virtual space.

WWDC 2023 is at the door, and the most exciting news is surely Apple's new mixed-reality headset; however, it is not the only thing that will be announced during the 4-day event. Apple is looking to launch the biggest Apple Watch update since its release in 2015. The new update is expected to bring a new interface and a couple of more improvements.

