Apple might reveal three new Macs at WWDC 2023

Apple Macs WWDC 2023
Onur Demirkol
Apr 24, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple reportedly aims to reveal three new desktop Macs at WWDC 2023, discovered in a code by a Twitter user.

The user tweeted that they have spotted the possible Macs that are expected to be announced at WWDC 2023. Nicolas Alvarez shared his findings on Twitter, and there are three different Mac models, Mac 14,8, Mac 14,13, and Mac 14,14. The user mentioned that the codes were found in the Find My configuration.

Alvarez added that the Macs were found in a list of devices where "you left your device behind" is disabled, so there is a huge possibility that these are desktop Macs. Alvarez said that they could be Mac Studios, but we still don't have any official information about their models.

On a side note, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently reported that Apple won't be launching Mac Studios with M2 chips but will focus on an M3-powered computer. He also added that the new Mac Pro also may not appear at WWDC 2023, which makes Alvarez's discovery a mystery.

Apple Macs WWDC 2023
Apple

WWDC 2023 will feature several big announcements

The company is expected to reveal a couple of new computers at WWDC 2023, one of them being the 15-inch MacBook Air. It was leaked before, and rumors say that it is going to be one of the best MacBooks ever produced. On top of its MacBooks, Alvarez might have found the other pieces of the lineup, and Apple might surprise everyone with an unexpected announcement.

Apple fans are looking forward to WWDC 2023, which will be held in June. It looks like there will be a couple of interesting announcements. Apple is looking to add another category to widen its product span with the new VR headset. It is expected to take the place of the iPhones in the future.

Besides, Apple Watch will also get its first ever big update since its launch. Gurman recently reported that the watchOS interface will change, and a couple more updates will be made. With the addition of these three Macs, Apple surely wants to have an unforgettable event!

Advertisement

Related content

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera leak reveals better sensor

Apple refund request guide for iTunes and App Store
Apple VR ports

Apple VR headset to come with two different ports
Apple is working on a journaling app to help iPhone users

Apple is working on a journaling app to help iPhone users monitor their mental health
How to change AirPods name?

How to change AirPods name?

How to fix "Apple watch won't turn on" issue?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved