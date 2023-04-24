Apple might reveal three new Macs at WWDC 2023

Apple reportedly aims to reveal three new desktop Macs at WWDC 2023, discovered in a code by a Twitter user.

The user tweeted that they have spotted the possible Macs that are expected to be announced at WWDC 2023. Nicolas Alvarez shared his findings on Twitter, and there are three different Mac models, Mac 14,8, Mac 14,13, and Mac 14,14. The user mentioned that the codes were found in the Find My configuration.

Alvarez added that the Macs were found in a list of devices where "you left your device behind" is disabled, so there is a huge possibility that these are desktop Macs. Alvarez said that they could be Mac Studios, but we still don't have any official information about their models.

Mac14,8, Mac14,13 and Mac14,14 spotted in Find My configuration. I think they are in a list of devices where "you left your device behind" should be disabled, so they're likely desktops (Mac Studio?). ADVERTISEMENT — Nicolás Álvarez (@nicolas09F9) April 22, 2023

On a side note, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently reported that Apple won't be launching Mac Studios with M2 chips but will focus on an M3-powered computer. He also added that the new Mac Pro also may not appear at WWDC 2023, which makes Alvarez's discovery a mystery.

WWDC 2023 will feature several big announcements

The company is expected to reveal a couple of new computers at WWDC 2023, one of them being the 15-inch MacBook Air. It was leaked before, and rumors say that it is going to be one of the best MacBooks ever produced. On top of its MacBooks, Alvarez might have found the other pieces of the lineup, and Apple might surprise everyone with an unexpected announcement.

Apple fans are looking forward to WWDC 2023, which will be held in June. It looks like there will be a couple of interesting announcements. Apple is looking to add another category to widen its product span with the new VR headset. It is expected to take the place of the iPhones in the future.

See also: Apple VR headset to come with two different ports

Besides, Apple Watch will also get its first ever big update since its launch. Gurman recently reported that the watchOS interface will change, and a couple more updates will be made. With the addition of these three Macs, Apple surely wants to have an unforgettable event!

