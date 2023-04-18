The biggest Apple Watch update is coming at WWDC

As we get closer to WWDC 2023, more leaks and reports are being made to show us what to expect from the event. The latest report says that Apple will launch the biggest software update for Apple Watch since its debut in 2015.

The first Apple Watch was introduced back in 2015, and since then, the company has added more features but didn't change its software too much. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, this comes to an end this year at WWDC. Gurman reported that "a major watchOS 10 update" is expected to be announced at the event.

The upcoming Apple Watch software update is expected to bring a new interface, which has been the same since its initial launch. Apple will also bring a couple of big enhancements.

iPadOS and iOS' updated versions won't offer many new features, but Apple has prepared a couple of improvements that the users will be satisfied with.

Gurman also said that Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June "will be one of the most critical events in the company's history — an opportunity to herald a post-iPhone era while also making its existing devices more attractive."

See also: How to free up space on Apple Watch: Full guide

WWDC will feature more than an Apple Watch update

According to Gurman, here is a list of what to expect:

  • the Reality headset
  • new xrOS operating system and software development kit
  • new MacBooks
  • iOS 17
  • iPadOS 17
  • macOS 14
  • Major watchOS 10 update

Even though Apple Watch will get a huge software update, the show's protagonist will be the new mixed-reality headset. There have been internal discussions about its release date. Some employees thought it was very early to initiate the launch, while others, including Tim Cook and a couple of executives, aimed at WWDC 2023.

At first, the company wanted to announce it in May but had to postpone it to June due to shipping delays and certain hardware and software bugs.

Apple hasn't launched a new product category in a couple of years as they have been focused on revealing new and improved versions of their current devices. The mixed-reality headset will be the first major new Apple product category in nearly a decade.

"Many executives at the company believe the device will have a slow start but eventually has the opportunity to replace the iPhone," Gurman said.

Gurman also added that the mixed-reality headset won't go on sale for a couple of months after the announcement. Apple wants to give developers more time to create compatible apps and services.

