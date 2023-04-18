New color and frosted back: Sleek new design for iPhone 15 models

The recent leak about the upcoming iPhone 15 and Pro models has revealed that both phones will have a frosted back finish. The current iPhone 14 Pro already has a frosted back design, and it looks like Apple wants to make it available for the standard model too. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro will get a new red color.

As the announcement date gets closer, we see and hear more leaks about Apple's upcoming iPhone family. According to a post on Weibo, one of the most popular Chinese social media platforms, the iPhone 15 Pro will come in new colors, and the standard version will get a frosted back. The same account published the leak that revealed the yellow iPhone 14 color before Apple's official announcement.

Rumors say that Apple will launch a new cyan and green blend iPhone 15, similar to the Mint Green color that came with iPhone 12. Besides, the company might also launch a dark red colorway only for the Pro models.

iPhone 14 Pro's frosted glass look is liked by many users as it adds a quality feeling and look to the phone. Apple launched it as a high-end feature this year, making it available only for the Pro models. However, the company is rumored to make it a standard feature.

There are several leaks and rumors about iPhone 15

This is not the first rumor about Apple standardizing another Pro feature. Recently, it was revealed that Dynamic Island will also be included in the standard iPhone 15 model. A trusted insider leaked the front glass of each iPhone 15 model, and it was seen that all three phones will come with the Dynamic Island feature, which is currently available for iPhone 14 Pro users.

We have already seen many different leaks about iPhone 15. It is expected to feature a new button design for Volume and Mute options; Apple is expected to bring Apple Watch Ultra's Action button to iPhones. The new red color was leaked before; its exact color code is 410D0D. iPhone 15 is also expected to have a giant camera bump.

The source of this leak gave accurate information about the yellow colorway of the iPhone 14. However, it doesn't mean that everything they say about the new iPhone 15 family is true, as they don't have a credible record like some of the other famous insiders. Apple will probably reveal its new phones in September, as usual.

