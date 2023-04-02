ChatGPT is here to stay. Let’s embrace this new AI technology on your Apple Watch.

ChatGPT collaborations have been unlimited in the past few months as all tech companies want to tap into the world of AI. Undoubtedly OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm by bringing a concept we had only dreamed of.

As ChatGPT grows and everyone wants a taste of this new flavor, we see it being incorporated in some places we thought were impossible. The one thing I have seen that has become important when creating an app is optimization. Your app should be optimized for the different devices available in the market. The one thing ChatGPT is doing well is that.

ChatGPT isn’t only limited to our desktop devices, as you can now have it on your Apple watch.

All About the AI Assistant

The name of the AI assistant is Petey. Petey was previously known as WatchGPT before naming copyrights. Petey is an AI assistant available that you can get from the App Store for Apple Watch. You purchase it at a one-time fee of $4.99. It doesn’t have an iOS counterpart as it is Apple Watch only.

The app uses ChatGPT’s API to generate the required response directly on your smartphone. It doesn’t need your Mac or iPhone. Talking about innovation it additionally allows you to share the responses all from your wrist.

ChatGPT is a natural language model and it’s often more reliable than Siri because it won’t send you a link to Wikipedia as Siri does.

How to Use Chat GPT’s Petey on Your Apple Watch

Using Petey is easy peasy. On Your Apple Watch on-screen keyboard, you simply tap the text field. Here you can type out your message and Petey will respond in a few seconds. If you’ve got a special birthday coming up you could ask Petey to write a poem.

An added advantage that you have with Petey is that you don’t have to type all your questions. You can simplify your query by speaking it into the microphone and Petey will also respond by reading the answer to you as long as the speech is enabled.

Another thing that makes Petey amazing is that once there’s a response you can scroll to the bottom to share the results. Your initial query won't be shared only the answer is shared. So writing that poem for your friend isn’t such a bad idea they won’t know Petey did it.

Sharing the Results

You can share Petey’s results via email or Messages using built-in sharing. It also includes a list of recent message recipients that makes sharing even easier.

The Requirements

You’ll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, an internet connection, and watchOS9.

Remember we spoke about optimization? You can also use ChatGPT on your Mac using the MacGPT app.

