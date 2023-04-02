How to Use ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

How to Use ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch
Zakhi Mgutshini
Apr 2, 2023
Apple
|
0

ChatGPT is here to stay. Let’s embrace this new AI technology on your Apple Watch.

---

ChatGPT collaborations have been unlimited in the past few months as all tech companies want to tap into the world of AI. Undoubtedly OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm by bringing a concept we had only dreamed of.

As ChatGPT grows and everyone wants a taste of this new flavor, we see it being incorporated in some places we thought were impossible. The one thing I have seen that has become important when creating an app is optimization. Your app should be optimized for the different devices available in the market. The one thing ChatGPT is doing well is that. 

ChatGPT isn’t only limited to our desktop devices, as you can now have it on your Apple watch. 

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Use ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

All About the AI Assistant

The name of the AI assistant is Petey. Petey was previously known as WatchGPT before naming copyrights. Petey is an AI assistant available that you can get from the App Store for Apple Watch. You purchase it at a one-time fee of $4.99. It doesn’t have an iOS counterpart as it is Apple Watch only.

The app uses ChatGPT’s API to generate the required response directly on your smartphone. It doesn’t need your Mac or iPhone. Talking about innovation it additionally allows you to share the responses all from your wrist. 

ChatGPT is a natural language model and it’s often more reliable than Siri because it won’t send you a link to Wikipedia as Siri does. 

How to Use Chat GPT’s Petey on Your Apple Watch

Using Petey is easy peasy. On Your Apple Watch on-screen keyboard, you simply tap the text field. Here you can type out your message and Petey will respond in a few seconds. If you’ve got a special birthday coming up you could ask Petey to write a poem. 

An added advantage that you have with Petey is that you don’t have to type all your questions. You can simplify your query by speaking it into the microphone and Petey will also respond by reading the answer to you as long as the speech is enabled. 

Another thing that makes Petey amazing is that once there’s a response you can scroll to the bottom to share the results. Your initial query won't be shared only the answer is shared. So writing that poem for your friend isn’t such a bad idea they won’t know Petey did it. 

Sharing the Results 

You can share Petey’s results via email or Messages using built-in sharing. It also includes a list of recent message recipients that makes sharing even easier. 

The Requirements

You’ll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, an internet connection, and watchOS9. 

Remember we spoke about optimization? You can also use ChatGPT on your Mac using the MacGPT app. 

Advertisement

Related content

How to Troubleshoot Common iOS Problems

How to Troubleshoot Common iOS Problems: Tips for Fixing Your Device
How to Turn Off Emergency SOS on an iPhone

How to Turn Off Emergency SOS on an iPhone
Everything About iOS 17

Everything About iOS 17
iOS Privacy Settings Protecting Your Personal Information main

iOS Privacy Settings: Protecting Your Personal Information
How to Bypass Activation Lock on Apple Watch

How to Bypass Activation Lock on Apple Watch
Apple's iWork Suite: New Features and Enhancements

Apple's iWork Suite: New Features and Enhancements

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved