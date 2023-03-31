Introducing Petey: Accessing ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch

Introducing Petey: Accessing ChatGPT on Your Apple Watch
Russell Kidson
Mar 31, 2023
Updated • Mar 31, 2023
Apps
|
0

 

ChatGPT is not limited to desktop usage. You can now use it on your Apple Watch directly through an AI assistant named Petey, which is available on the App Store. Petey was initially called WatchGPT, but had to change its name due to naming copyrights. This AI assistant is solely available for the Apple Watch and cannot be used on iOS devices. You can purchase Petey for a one-time fee of $4.99.

Petey utilizes the ChatGPT API to generate responses from your Apple Watch without requiring you to use your iPhone or Mac. Additionally, it provides quick sharing options. Due to its natural language model, Petey is often more dependable than Siri, who may frequently direct you to a Wikipedia page.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to use ChatGPT through your Apple Watch

Engaging with ChatGPT client on your Apple Watch through Petey is an intuitive and user-friendly process. To initiate the conversation, you need to tap on the text field, which will bring up the on-screen keyboard on your watch. Once the keyboard appears, you can input your question or message and await Petey's response, which usually takes only a few moments.

For those who prefer an even more effortless and quicker method, Petey offers the option to use the microphone to dictate your query. If the speech option is enabled, Petey will instantly provide an audio response to your question.

Once you receive your response, you can scroll down to the bottom of the screen to share your answer with others. It's essential to note that only the answer will be shared, not the original question or message. You can use Petey's built-in sharing feature to send your answer via Messages or email, including a list of recent message recipients to make the sharing process more convenient.

To utilize Petey, you must have an internet connection, watchOS 9, and an Apple Watch Series 4 or later. Moreover, you can use the MacGPT app to access ChatGPT natively on your Mac. Our hands-on guide provides further information on how to use this app.

ChatGPT, anywhere, anytime

ChatGPT's integration with the Apple Watch through the Petey AI assistant offers a convenient and user-friendly way to access the natural language processing capabilities of ChatGPT directly from your wrist. With the ability to input queries through typing or voice dictation and the option to quickly share answers with others, Petey offers a seamless and efficient way to interact with ChatGPT. Additionally, Petey's built-in sharing feature makes it easy to send responses via Messages or email to recent message recipients. As long as you have an internet connection and the necessary technology requirements, such as watchOS 9 and an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, you can take advantage of the benefits of ChatGPT through Petey on your Apple Watch.

Advertisement

Related content

GPT-5 Expected this Year, Could Make ChatGPT Indistinguishable from a Human

GPT-5 Expected this Year, Could Make ChatGPT Indistinguishable from a Human
After the launch of Midjourney V5, the company became more popular. Yesterday, Midjourney killed its free AI generator tool. Find out why!

Midjourney couldn't handle the "abuse"
If you want to learn more about ByteDance's new popular social media platform, check out this article on how to create a post in Lemon8!

How to create a post in Lemon8: Explained

ChatGPT 101: What is all this hype about?
Spotify vs Apple Music is a popular topic among music streaming apps, as people want to know which is better. Let's find out together!

Spotify vs. Apple Music: Which one is better for you?
You can use artificial intelligence tools at work or in your daily lives, and to give you a hint, we listed the top 5 AI art Generators!

Top 5 AI art generators: DALL-E 2 and more (2023)

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved