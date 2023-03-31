ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT is not limited to desktop usage. You can now use it on your Apple Watch directly through an AI assistant named Petey, which is available on the App Store. Petey was initially called WatchGPT, but had to change its name due to naming copyrights. This AI assistant is solely available for the Apple Watch and cannot be used on iOS devices. You can purchase Petey for a one-time fee of $4.99.

Petey utilizes the ChatGPT API to generate responses from your Apple Watch without requiring you to use your iPhone or Mac. Additionally, it provides quick sharing options. Due to its natural language model, Petey is often more dependable than Siri, who may frequently direct you to a Wikipedia page.

How to use ChatGPT through your Apple Watch

Engaging with ChatGPT client on your Apple Watch through Petey is an intuitive and user-friendly process. To initiate the conversation, you need to tap on the text field, which will bring up the on-screen keyboard on your watch. Once the keyboard appears, you can input your question or message and await Petey's response, which usually takes only a few moments.

For those who prefer an even more effortless and quicker method, Petey offers the option to use the microphone to dictate your query. If the speech option is enabled, Petey will instantly provide an audio response to your question.

Once you receive your response, you can scroll down to the bottom of the screen to share your answer with others. It's essential to note that only the answer will be shared, not the original question or message. You can use Petey's built-in sharing feature to send your answer via Messages or email, including a list of recent message recipients to make the sharing process more convenient.

To utilize Petey, you must have an internet connection, watchOS 9, and an Apple Watch Series 4 or later. Moreover, you can use the MacGPT app to access ChatGPT natively on your Mac. Our hands-on guide provides further information on how to use this app.

ChatGPT, anywhere, anytime

ChatGPT's integration with the Apple Watch through the Petey AI assistant offers a convenient and user-friendly way to access the natural language processing capabilities of ChatGPT directly from your wrist. With the ability to input queries through typing or voice dictation and the option to quickly share answers with others, Petey offers a seamless and efficient way to interact with ChatGPT. Additionally, Petey's built-in sharing feature makes it easy to send responses via Messages or email to recent message recipients. As long as you have an internet connection and the necessary technology requirements, such as watchOS 9 and an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, you can take advantage of the benefits of ChatGPT through Petey on your Apple Watch.