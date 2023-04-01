How to Bypass Activation Lock on Apple Watch
Don't get locked out. Here's how to bypass that activation lock on the Apple Watch.
iCloud Activation Lock prevents any unauthorized access to an Apple watch. It's also available on any other apple device. It’s commonly used when the device is lost or stolen. Despite how useful it is, the feature can also sometimes be troublesome as it can prevent you from using your device.
Bypassing Activation Lock On Your Apple Watch
This is a complicated process, but it's not impossible. You can find multiple tools online and other desktop programs that you can use to remove the activation lock. Also, note that these tools don't come for free you could find some free options, but they never work. Here are some reliable options.
The following two methods are useful to bypass iCloud activation lock on your Apple watch if you don't know the Apple password and ID.
AppleiPhoneUnlock
This is considered one of the best iCloud activation lock bypass tools. It will allow you to remove the activation lock from any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, and your Apple watch. With this process, your watch will be unlocked within 24 hours.
Here are the steps:
- On your computer, open any browser and go to the AppleiPhoneUnlock website.
- Enter the IMEI code or the serial number of your Apple watch.
- Select the model of your watch.
- Press on ‘Remove Activation Lock’ and follow the guide.
IMEIdoctor
IMEIdoctor Is another excellent tool to unlock the iCloud activation lock.
Here are the steps:
- Open IMEIdoctor website
- Enter the IMEI or the serial number
- Enter the device model and press remove activation lock
Other Methods of Bypassing
You can also bypass activation lock on an Apple watch with the Apple ID
Using Paired iPhone to Bypass Apple Watch Activation Lock
Here you will need to enter your iCloud credentials.
Here are the steps:
- Bring the Apple watch close to the iPhone and open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone.
- Click ‘My Watch’ and tap the info icon next to the watch.
- Tap on ‘Unpair Apple Watch’ to remove it from the iPhone.
Using iCloud for iWatch Activation Lock Bypass
With this one, you’ll need the original owner of the Apple watch and your Apple ID credentials. Here are the steps:
- Open icloud.com from a browser and sign in
- Click on ‘Find iPhone’ then select all devices
- Find your Apple watch model from the list
- Click erase Apple watch
More Info On Activation Lock Bypass
- Never trust any free Apple watch activation lock bypass services or software.
- You can also bypass activation lock on iPhones and iPad. You can use tools such as FoneGeek iPhone Passcode Unlocker.
Pros and Cons of Paid Apple Watch Activation Lock Bypass Services
Pros
The unlock is done by expert professionals
- It only requires 24 hours
- It removes the iCloud activation lock permanently
- It's a risk-free service by professionals
Cons
- It can be expensive
- Some fake paid services can scam you
