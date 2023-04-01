Don't get locked out. Here's how to bypass that activation lock on the Apple Watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

iCloud Activation Lock prevents any unauthorized access to an Apple watch. It's also available on any other apple device. It’s commonly used when the device is lost or stolen. Despite how useful it is, the feature can also sometimes be troublesome as it can prevent you from using your device.

Bypassing Activation Lock On Your Apple Watch

This is a complicated process, but it's not impossible. You can find multiple tools online and other desktop programs that you can use to remove the activation lock. Also, note that these tools don't come for free you could find some free options, but they never work. Here are some reliable options.

The following two methods are useful to bypass iCloud activation lock on your Apple watch if you don't know the Apple password and ID.

ADVERTISEMENT

AppleiPhoneUnlock

This is considered one of the best iCloud activation lock bypass tools. It will allow you to remove the activation lock from any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, and your Apple watch. With this process, your watch will be unlocked within 24 hours.

Here are the steps:

On your computer, open any browser and go to the AppleiPhoneUnlock website.

Enter the IMEI code or the serial number of your Apple watch.

Select the model of your watch.

Press on ‘Remove Activation Lock’ and follow the guide.

IMEIdoctor

IMEIdoctor Is another excellent tool to unlock the iCloud activation lock.

Here are the steps:

ADVERTISEMENT

Open IMEIdoctor website

Enter the IMEI or the serial number

Enter the device model and press remove activation lock

Other Methods of Bypassing

You can also bypass activation lock on an Apple watch with the Apple ID

Using Paired iPhone to Bypass Apple Watch Activation Lock

Here you will need to enter your iCloud credentials.

Here are the steps:

Bring the Apple watch close to the iPhone and open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone.

Click ‘My Watch’ and tap the info icon next to the watch.

Tap on ‘Unpair Apple Watch’ to remove it from the iPhone.

Using iCloud for iWatch Activation Lock Bypass

ADVERTISEMENT

With this one, you’ll need the original owner of the Apple watch and your Apple ID credentials. Here are the steps:

Open icloud.com from a browser and sign in

Click on ‘Find iPhone’ then select all devices

Find your Apple watch model from the list

Click erase Apple watch

More Info On Activation Lock Bypass

Never trust any free Apple watch activation lock bypass services or software.

You can also bypass activation lock on iPhones and iPad. You can use tools such as FoneGeek iPhone Passcode Unlocker.

Pros and Cons of Paid Apple Watch Activation Lock Bypass Services

Pros

The unlock is done by expert professionals

It only requires 24 hours

It removes the iCloud activation lock permanently

It's a risk-free service by professionals

Cons

It can be expensive

Some fake paid services can scam you

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement