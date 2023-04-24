iPhone 15 Pro Max camera leak reveals better sensor

Recent leaks show that Apple will continue its consistent camera upgrade with iPhone 15 Pro Max. The upcoming smartphone is expected to have a better camera compared to its predecessor.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a recent leak from a Twitter user named @UniverseIce, the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera will be better than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ice Universe is a known insider with almost 440k followers on Twitter, and their recent leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a 48MP Sony camera and a larger sensor; however, there are a couple of questions seeking answers.

The famous insider first said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max's main camera will be powered by Sony's IMX903, and the sensor would be around 1 inch. In a follow-up tweet, Ice Universe said that the sensor is exactly 1.14-inch, which was questioned by many followers as recent leaks suggested that the sensor might be the same as last year.

Ice Universe's iPhone camera comparison:

ADVERTISEMENT

iPhone 15 Pro Max : IMX903??1"

iPhone 14 Pro: 48MP, IMX803,1/1.28

iPhone 13 Pro: 12MP?IMX703,1/1.63

iPhone 12 Pro: 12MP, IMX603?1/1.78

iPhone 11 Pro: 12MP, IMX503, 1/2.55

The iPhone's main camera is improving every year, which is commendable, with 15pm approaching 1 ".

iPhone 15 Pro Max :IMX903??1”

iPhone 14 Pro:48MP, IMX803,1/1.28

iPhone 13 Pro?12MP?IMX703,1/1.63

iPhone 12 Pro?12MP, IMX603?1/1.78

iPhone 11 Pro?12MP, IMX503, 1/2.55 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 23, 2023

One of the users asked whether Ice Universe was sure, as the previous rumors showed that the main sensor size wouldn't increase in 2023. "Judging from the bulge of the rendering camera, the sensor must be enlarged," said the leaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Max and Pro will have different cameras

In recent models, Apple distinguished Pro and Pro Max models from the standard iPhones, adding better specs regarding RAM, camera, and screen options. However, the company brought a new aspect last year and made iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera better than iPhone 14 Pro. The company will continue to implement a better camera for Pro Max models in 2023, too.

See also: Apple chose between USB-C and Lightning for iPhone 15

This means that the iPhone 15 Pro model won't have the feature, but it is still expected to have a "solid" camera that will be enough for daily usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has been developing its iPhones and iPads with slight improvements compared to predecessor models, mainly focusing on stable performances. However, iPhones' cameras are an exception, as each year, we see another important improvement. It looks like this year won't be different as the main sensor will see an important improvement, approaching the 1-inch point.

We are still not sure about the authenticity as there are some questions about it, but Ice Universe has leaked and predicted many features in the past. The new iPhone 15 family is expected to be announced in the Fall of 2023, so we are still months away from the official announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement