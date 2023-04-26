Here are the most popular iPhones of 2023 Q1

Apple launches high-tech iPhones every year, and it looks like consumers tend to use the latest technological innovations every year, as iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are the most popular iPhones so far in 2023.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the latest smartphones manufactured by Apple, carrying the latest technologies the company has revealed for mass usage. Consumers are mostly interested in the latest technologies to make their lives easier and benefit from them in different aspects. According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple's latest Pro models are currently the most popular iPhones.

9to5Mac's report relies on a survey conducted by CIRP. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners shared their Q1 2023 US survey, and the results weren't that much surprising. In the first quarter of 2023, iPhone 14 Pro Max had 24%, and iPhone Pro had 22% of the total share, followed by the vanilla iPhone 14 with 19%. Compared to December 2022, iPhone 14 Pro Max lost 4% of its total share and went down from 28%, while iPhone 14 Pro interest showed a huge spike from 15% to 22%.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max account for 46% of total sales of iPhones purchased in the United States so far in 2023. iPhone 14 and 14 Plus boast 29% in total, which puts the latest iPhone 14 family at 75% of the total sales. US consumers are more interested in the latest Apple devices rather than the old ones.

What could change with iPhone 15?

As seen on the table, old phones slowly lose interest while the new ones become the go-to choice among customers. The tradition will probably continue with iPhone 15 as long as nothing major happens, for example, a design or manufacturing flaw that would make the device unusable, which is pretty unlikely.

Apple is aware of these numbers and the customers' interest in Pro and Pro Max devices. iPhone 15 Pro models will also have distinct features, including a new red colorway, with the exact color being 410D0D, and different volume and mute buttons, similar to Apple Watch Ultra's Action button. According to a recent report, iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera will have a better sensor than iPhone 15 Pro.

This doesn't mean that Apple will abandon the vanilla model. The standard iPhone 15 will get Dynamic Island and a frosted-back finish, both are currently exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models.

