iPhone 16 Pro: Periscope lens brings a bigger display

More leaks on the iPhone 16 are coming even though we have more than a year before the product launch. It is rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a larger display and periscope lens, just like the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple is rumored to include a periscope lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera setup, but the regular Pro model won't have the same feature. However, this will change in the upcoming year. According to the famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro smartphones will also have a periscope lens inside their camera setups for better optical zooming attributes.

"The screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro will be larger than that of the iPhone 14/15 Pro, so it can be equipped with a periscope camera. It is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro will be equipped with periscopes (vs. the iPhone 15 series is only equipped with Pro Max), and Cowell Electronics may be the CCM supplier of the iPhone 16 periscope in 2024," Kuo said.

A prism in the periscope lens reflects light to several internal lenses at 90 degrees to the camera sensor. This lets the lens be significantly longer than a telephoto lens, resulting in far better optical zoom.

iPhone 15 Pro Max to have periscope lens this year

Apple will differentiate Pro and Pro Max models with their sizes and also the camera. Most users aren't aware of this change, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a better camera setup compared to iPhone 15 Pro. According to a recognized insider, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's primary camera will be powered by Sony's IMX903, and the sensor will be roughly 1 inch in size.

Apple distinguishes Pro and Pro Max versions from normal iPhones in current generations, providing superior RAM, camera, and screen choices. However, the company introduced a new feature last year that improved the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro Max over the iPhone 14 Pro. In 2023, Apple will continue to improve the camera on Pro Max versions.

Kuo says that Apple can't fit the periscope lens to a smaller display, so the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will feature a bigger display so that it will have the periscope lens included in its camera setup.

