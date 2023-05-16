Apple's mixed-reality headset plans still include a cheaper model

Rumors showed that Apple considered launching a cheaper Apple VR headset in 2025, and we now have more leaks that the company has made its decision and will roll out two different headsets in the upcoming years.

Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset is rumored to be priced at $3,000, which is too much for many people. This will be Apple's first product in the field, and recent reports showed that the company wanted to work on developing a cheaper model to address a wider audience. According to the famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's second-generation AR/VR headset will be available in high-end and low-end variants, with shipments projected to be 10 times higher than the first-generation model.

"The second-generation Apple AR/MR headsets are expected to be mass-produced in 2025, with high-end and low-end versions. It is estimated that the second-generation shipments in 2025 will be about 10 times that of the first-generation devices in 2023," Kuo said in their blog post, machine-translated to English.

Apple's mixed-reality headset is using expensive hardware, and that is one of the biggest reasons for its high price. However, the company wants to change that and offer a low-end model in the upcoming years to let more people have access to it.

A recent report stated that the headset is currently in the "delivery stage." The product reveal will happen as planned, and Apple has almost everything ready ahead of the WWDC 2023 event.

Apple Headset will be revealed at WWDC 2023

Apple has brought many innovations to the industry, but the company has been pretty silent when it comes to new product categories. The mixed-reality headset will be the company's first-ever category almost after a decade. It will be revealed at WWDC 2023, which will take place in June. Apple is preparing to reveal several products, updates, and new technologies at the event.

Despite being announced in June, the mixed-reality headset will still have a couple of months to hit the shelves. Rumors say that it might take Apple many months to make it available for purchase, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported.

