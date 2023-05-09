First iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max leaks have surfaced

The first iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max leaks surfaced before the iPhone 15 family is revealed. The iPhone 16 Pro family that will be revealed in 2024 will come with bigger display sizes, around 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

We still have over a year ahead of the iPhone 16 launch, but Apple has already started working on it. According to MacRumors, the oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants said that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models launching in 2024 will have around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively.

Young noted that these numbers are rounded up, and the exact information will be clear in a few weeks. He will announce the official display sizes at SID Display Week Keynote event on May 23. MacRumors said Young "has a good track record with display-related information about future Apple products. In the past, he accurately revealed that ProMotion was coming to the iPhone 13 Pro and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, that the sixth-generation iPad mini would be equipped with a larger 8.3-inch display, and many other details."

Currently, the biggest iPhone is the 14 Pro Max, and it has a 6.7-inch display size. The rounded-up numbers show a 0.2-inch increase for both models, as iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with a 6.1-inch display.

Apple has different priorities

Right now, Apple has different priorities than the iPhone 16 family. The company is working on a mixed-reality headset, which is expected t be revealed at the WWDC 2023 event. It will be the first category Apple is adding to its catalog in a decade. The headset is expected to hit the shelves at $3,000, but cheaper models are rumored to come out in 2025.

Apart from the upcoming headset, the Cupertino-based company is also getting ready to reveal the iPhone 15 family in Fall. Dynamic Island will be a basic feature for the iPhones, and we will see many improvements and updates, including a better camera for the Pro models, a new color, a frosted back design, and many more. Apple has also equipped its new iPhones with USB-C ports, and they will comply with EU regulations.

