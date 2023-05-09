Apple Watch Series 9 to come with a new processor

Mark Gurman said that the new Apple Watch Series 9 will feature a better processor based on the A15 chip, which was first used in iPhone 13.

Apple Watch is expected to get a huge update next month, and it looks like Apple wants to concentrate more on its smartwatch to offer better features and a better product in general. Mark Gurman, who is a known Apple reporter for Bloomberg, said in his Discord channel that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will be powered by a new processor based on the A15 chip, first noticed by MacRumors.

In his Discord channel, one of the members asked, "Is the S9 SiP in Series 9 going to use the same processor cores we've seen since in the S6, S7 & S8 SiP? Apple include a new SiP with every generation of Apple Watch, but the actual processor remains the same for several generations. S4, S5 shared the same processor cores, too," Gurman replied, "I think it'll be a new processor, not just a re-brand of the previous generation."

Gurman believes that the new Apple Watch processor will be new and won't be related to its predecessors. In earlier Apple Watch models, the company made small improvements on one-generation old processors. For example, Apple Watch Series 7 used a similar chip to Series 6. MacRumors also added that S8, Series 8's processor, is a "two-year-old chip with no speed improvements."

Another user asked, "Do you think the new processor for watch is based on the A15 chip?" and Gurman said he believes it is. If Apple rolls out the upcoming Series 9 model with a brand-new processor based on the A15 chip, we might see huge performance improvements for the upcoming smartwatches.

The biggest Apple Watch update will be announced at WWDC 2023

Apart from the mixed-reality headset and other announcements, Apple is also getting ready to announce the biggest Apple Watch update since the device's release. The UI of the Apple Watch, which has remained the same since its debut, is anticipated to change in the upcoming software update. Apple will also include a few significant upgrades.

Gurman thinks that this year's WWDC "will be one of the most critical events in the company's history — an opportunity to herald a post-iPhone era while also making its existing devices more attractive." Apple is expected to announce the reality headset, new xrOS operating system, and software development kit, new MacBooks, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and the watchOS 10 update at WWDC 2023.

