Apple's new innovation: AI-powered health coach for Apple Watch

Apple AI health coach
Onur Demirkol
Apr 26, 2023
Uncategorized
|
0

Apple is reportedly working on adding an AI health coach for Apple Watch with the codename "Quartz," and it is expected to come out sometime in 2024.

Activity and training tracking is one of the main reasons people go for an Apple Watch, and it looks like the company wants to develop its attributes even more. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that "Quartz" will be available sometime in 2024, and the artificial intelligence will use the data from Apple Watch to create personalized programs for the user.

Gurman says that the technology behind it will analyze users' data to create specific coaching programs for each individual. These coaching programs might include exercise routines, diet, and also sleep guidance. It may require a monthly subscription, but the fees aren't clear yet.

Apple AI health coach
Apple

Health app for iPads

Apart from the AI health coach, Apple has plans to bring the Health app to iPads this year with iPadOS 17. Your iPad will let you view electrocardiogram results and other health data, and it is expected to have a larger format offered by your iPhone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Apple is reportedly working on an emotion tracker that will be implemented within the Health app. The new feature will ask questions about your day and mood, and you will have a chance to make daily, monthly, or yearly comparisons. It will be an additional feature and different from the Journal app.

Apple Watch is one of the greatest devices when it comes to activity tracking. Most people use the Fitness app to track their training and see how many calories they have burned as well as other details like the duration of the workout or how close they are to their daily activity goals.

The company didn't make any comments, but we might get an insight about it at WWDC 2023. However, Gurman added that Apple could postpone its release or maybe cancel the plan altogether. We have to wait until WWDC 2023, which will take place between June 5-9.

Advertisement

Related content

Windows and macOS are the computer market's leaders but which one is better? Here is our brief Windows 11 vs macOS Monterey comparison!

Microsoft Windows Security Updates April 2023: What you need to know before installation
realme gt neo5

The race for the fastest charging mobile phone is on
The US government is looking to use AI to help fight cybercrime

The US government is looking to use AI to help fight cybercrime
windows 11 search

The big search field on Windows 11's taskbar is unnecessary
Windows 11 Gaming Performance

Windows 11 2022 Update: Microsoft confirms lower than expected game performance
google topics

Google drops FLoC and announces Topics as the future cookie-less advertising system

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved