Apple's new innovation: AI-powered health coach for Apple Watch

Apple is reportedly working on adding an AI health coach for Apple Watch with the codename "Quartz," and it is expected to come out sometime in 2024.

Activity and training tracking is one of the main reasons people go for an Apple Watch, and it looks like the company wants to develop its attributes even more. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that "Quartz" will be available sometime in 2024, and the artificial intelligence will use the data from Apple Watch to create personalized programs for the user.

Gurman says that the technology behind it will analyze users' data to create specific coaching programs for each individual. These coaching programs might include exercise routines, diet, and also sleep guidance. It may require a monthly subscription, but the fees aren't clear yet.

Health app for iPads

Apart from the AI health coach, Apple has plans to bring the Health app to iPads this year with iPadOS 17. Your iPad will let you view electrocardiogram results and other health data, and it is expected to have a larger format offered by your iPhone.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly working on an emotion tracker that will be implemented within the Health app. The new feature will ask questions about your day and mood, and you will have a chance to make daily, monthly, or yearly comparisons. It will be an additional feature and different from the Journal app.

Apple Watch is one of the greatest devices when it comes to activity tracking. Most people use the Fitness app to track their training and see how many calories they have burned as well as other details like the duration of the workout or how close they are to their daily activity goals.

The company didn't make any comments, but we might get an insight about it at WWDC 2023. However, Gurman added that Apple could postpone its release or maybe cancel the plan altogether. We have to wait until WWDC 2023, which will take place between June 5-9.

