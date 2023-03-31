Think of it just a few decades ago we were amazed by water-resistant watches. Now we talk of finding a watch in water using an app. Now that's a game-changer. If you've been following my stories you know the love I have for Apple gadgets and their quality. Below I'll look at a serious case of water resistance and using the ‘Find My’ app to sort it out.

Apple Watch is an excellent health-tracking device that leaves nothing to desire. You find multiple features in it including its water resistance abilities that offer a water resistance rating of 100 m. This is a rating under ISO standard 22810: 2010 on the Apple watch Ultra.

According to R1 the Brazilian website, an Apple watch user Jefferson Rocha lost his Apple watch while at sea in Rio de Janeiro Brazil during a sailing trip. All thanks to technology such as ‘Find My’ features on Apple watches he was able to recover his SmartWatch.

He had reportedly gone for a swim in Buzios where he lost his watch. After several attempts of trying to find his device with no luck he then tried to track the Watch using the ‘Find My’ app and lucky for him he found it although eventually, the Watch had died.

He went on to mention that he knew the watch had GPS and it was water resistant but he didn't know that the resistance was this strong.

The following day Rocha got a notification from the ‘Find My’ app saying that the watch had been turned on. Then by enabling lost mode he entered all his personal information so that whoever found the watch could get in touch with him. He received a message from a 16-year-old girl on Instagram who had found his Apple watch. Initially, the watch had been found by the girl's father- Benoni Antonio Filho, a fifty-year-old diver whose job is to safeguard coral Park as well as collect any lost items to return them to their owners.

His daughter then texted Rocha to let him know that they had found the Apple watch and asked if he was in Buzios. Filho didn't know whether the Watch was still working. All this was clarified by his daughter who is also an Apple watch user. He then put it on his charger and waited and surprisingly the Apple watch turned on and revealed the ‘Find My’ app message.

Filho then asked his daughter to take care of getting it back to its owner. All thanks to the creators of Apple devices the watch had only died from losing battery power.

