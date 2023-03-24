How to Find Your iPhone with Apple Watch: Easy way

Sometimes we forget our iPhones at random places and try to remember where we put them, which is surely not the best experience in a person's life. However, there is a very simple thing to do to find it. Did you know that you can find your iPhone using your Apple Watch? In this article, we will give you all the steps on how to find your iPhone with Apple Watch!

There are different ways to find your iPhone, with the most "up-to-date" way being the "Find My iPhone" app. Most people still use the "can you call my phone" solution to find it, but what if it is in silent mode? Making your friends or family call your phone might be a solid solution if you don't have access to the Find My iPhone app, but if it is in silent mode, then you have another problem to deal with.

How to find your iPhone with Apple Watch: Easiest way

If you own an Apple Watch and want to go with the most reliable way, bear with our how to find your iPhone with Apple Watch, and you will be able to find it even if it is in silent mode. To do so, please follow the steps below:

Swipe up from the bottom to reach the Control Center of your Apple Watch. Tap on the iPhone icon surrounded by wavy lines. This will play a loud sound on your phone. If you still can't find it, press and hold it for a second to flash your iPhone's LED light on top of playing the loud sound.

Apple Watch offers a very easy way to find your iPhone with only two taps on the screen. The first step you tap on the iPhone icon in Control Center is not a mystery, and it is a known feature used by many Apple Watch owners. However, most people don't know that if they tap and hold it for a second, it also activates the phone's flashlight, which will help you find your iPhone.

You now know how to find your iPhone with Apple Watch because it is a very simple process. If you don't own the watch, other options that you can try is the Find My iPhone app or the traditional "can you call my phone I can find it" method.

If you don't have an Apple Watch and want to use Apple's services, check out our "how to Use Apple's Find My Service to Locate Your Lost iPhone" guide!

