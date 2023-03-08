Today is the day that International Women’s Day is celebrated—the global holiday highlights issues such as violence and abuse against women and gender equality. And this year, Apple has launched a fitness challenge that will notify users of Apple Watches leading up to the event.

“March 8 is a day to celebrate women around the world! Earn this award by doing any workout for 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health”.

You still have time to win this year’s challenge, and all you need to do to earn virtual stickers and awards is to complete any 20-minute workout (or longer if you want) using the stock Workout app or any third-party app that shares data to the Health database.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the first time Apple Watch users have been allowed to earn virtual awards. In fact, in previous years, Apple organized similar challenges on International Women’s Day.

How do Apple Watch Fitness Challenges Work?

The Cupertino company doesn’t only celebrate International Women’s day with these fitness challenges. They regularly celebrate special dates with challenges for Apple Watch users.

Apple doesn’t have a specific schedule for the upcoming challenges, whereas there are times that a month or two passed with no fitness challenge from them. Then on some occasions, they might have multiple challenges in one month.

Most of these activity challenges (but not all) are globally available. Apple Watch users can rest assured that they will always be in the loop as reminder notifications are pushed on their wearables days before any upcoming activity challenge!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement