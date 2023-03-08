Apple Watch March Activity Challenge to Celebrate International Women's Day!

Apple Watch March Activity Challenge to Celebrate International Women's Day!
Carol van Zyl
Mar 8, 2023
Updated • Mar 8, 2023
Apple
|
0

Today is the day that International Women’s Day is celebrated—the global holiday highlights issues such as violence and abuse against women and gender equality. And this year, Apple has launched a fitness challenge that will notify users of Apple Watches leading up to the event.

“March 8 is a day to celebrate women around the world! Earn this award by doing any workout for 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health”.

You still have time to win this year’s challenge, and all you need to do to earn virtual stickers and awards is to complete any 20-minute workout (or longer if you want) using the stock Workout app or any third-party app that shares data to the Health database.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the first time Apple Watch users have been allowed to earn virtual awards. In fact, in previous years, Apple organized similar challenges on International Women’s Day.

How do Apple Watch Fitness Challenges Work?

The Cupertino company doesn’t only celebrate International Women’s day with these fitness challenges. They regularly celebrate special dates with challenges for Apple Watch users. 

Apple doesn’t have a specific schedule for the upcoming challenges, whereas there are times that a month or two passed with no fitness challenge from them. Then on some occasions, they might have multiple challenges in one month.

Most of these activity challenges (but not all) are globally available. Apple Watch users can rest assured that they will always be in the loop as reminder notifications are pushed on their wearables days before any upcoming activity challenge!

Advertisement

Related content

Sonos to add support for spatial audio on Apple Music on March 28

Sonos to add support for spatial audio on Apple Music on March 28
How To Hide Recently Added Apps on an iPhone

How To Hide Recently Added Apps on an iPhone
iOS 16.4 beta 3 lets users download beta updates with a different Apple ID

iOS 16.4 beta 3 lets users download beta updates with a different Apple ID
Apple’s iPhone SE 4 May Use OLED Screens From a Chinese Supplier, Not Samsung or LG

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 May Use OLED Screens From a Chinese Supplier, Not Samsung or LG
Apple TV 4K's Siri Remote Connectivity Issues Finally Fixed with tvOS 16.3.3 Update

Apple TV 4K's Siri Remote Connectivity Issues Finally Fixed with tvOS 16.3.3 Update
iPhone 15 will have the Dynamic Island feature as leaked before but it will miss one of the best features of iPhone 14 Pro!

iPhone 15 to lack some cool features of its predecessor

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved