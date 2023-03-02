Apple Launching March Activity Challenge for Apple Watch to Celebrate International Women's Day

The annual Apple Watch Activity Challenge is just around the corner. According to MacRumors, the next one will kick off on March 8th. It is all about celebrating International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8th, and the challenge wants users to complete a specific exercise.

Apple Watch users are expected to complete a 20 minutes workout to complete the challenge successfully. There is no limit to what kind of activity you must record. This allows users to do any activity they want, such as biking, swimming, running, walking, or anything.

The company stated: "on March 8, show your support for women's empowerment everywhere. Do any workout for 20 minutes or more to earn this award. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds activities to Health.”

You don’t have to feel left out either, as generally, with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge, you can use any exercise app that can integrate with Apple’s Health app. So you can use apps like Nike+ Running, Gentler Streak, and more.

Completing the challenge will get finishers a custom reward in the Fitness app and exclusive stickers that users can share with friends and family in the FaceTime and Messages apps.

And Apple Watch users can rest assured that they will likely receive a push notification on their watch to remind them of the upcoming challenge. Users can complete the event using Apple’s workout subscription, Apple Fitness Plus.

