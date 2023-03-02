Apple did it again: Check your Mac for a security update

Onur Demirkol
Mar 2, 2023
Apple
|
0

Just an hour after releasing a Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.4 beta, Apple launched another RSR update, this time for the macOS Ventura 13.3 beta.

Apple has launched another Rapid Security Response update for macOS Ventura 13.3 beta. It is unknown if it contains any security fixes.
Apple

Apple released the latest betas, and twenty-four hours after, two new security updates came out for macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.4 betas. This is Apple's second RSR go-round for a macOS beta. The first one didn't bring anything new regarding features, but Apple is testing the launch to ensure it works properly before using it for a real security update. Apple says, "Rapid Security Update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users."

There is no information on whether the latest update includes any security fixes. It may also be started in a test capacity. You must restart your computer to use the macOS Rapid Security Response 13.3 (a) update, which is quite disappointing for some. Your mac will automatically apply the new update upon restart.

macOS Ventura 13.3 was released for all users a while ago. In the previous 13.1 version, there was a bug causing several "Background Items Added" notifications to pop up when items were toggled under the System Settings > General > Login Items page. Ventura 13.3 beta fixed the bug and a few more to offer a better user experience. However, there are still more bugs and issues, including the security feature and the iCloud+ upgrade page being inaccessible from iCloud Settings. Apple is working to fix all the issues in beta to prevent anything annoying with the official launch. More information on the macOS Ventura 13.3 Beta 2 can be found on the official release notes page.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Related content

Apple blocks AI email app due to possible adult content
Apple Launching March Activity Challenge for Apple Watch to Celebrate International Women's Day

Apple Launching March Activity Challenge for Apple Watch to Celebrate International Women's Day
Three years ago, Apple announced its intentions on moving from Intel to Apple Silicon chipsets and it might happen closer than we expect.

Apple VP heralds a new Mac Pro
iOS 16.4 Beta 2 released

iOS 16.4 Beta 2 is now available for download; here's what's new in it
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone SE 4 with its own 5G modem

Apple is reportedly working on iPhone SE 4 with its own 5G modem
Apple is working to widen its product span with the new VR headset and more information on the second-generation product is revealed.

This Apple gadget will be everywhere in 2025

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved