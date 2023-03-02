Apple did it again: Check your Mac for a security update

Just an hour after releasing a Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.4 beta, Apple launched another RSR update, this time for the macOS Ventura 13.3 beta.

Apple released the latest betas, and twenty-four hours after, two new security updates came out for macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.4 betas. This is Apple's second RSR go-round for a macOS beta. The first one didn't bring anything new regarding features, but Apple is testing the launch to ensure it works properly before using it for a real security update. Apple says, "Rapid Security Update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users."

There is no information on whether the latest update includes any security fixes. It may also be started in a test capacity. You must restart your computer to use the macOS Rapid Security Response 13.3 (a) update, which is quite disappointing for some. Your mac will automatically apply the new update upon restart.

macOS Ventura 13.3 was released for all users a while ago. In the previous 13.1 version, there was a bug causing several "Background Items Added" notifications to pop up when items were toggled under the System Settings > General > Login Items page. Ventura 13.3 beta fixed the bug and a few more to offer a better user experience. However, there are still more bugs and issues, including the security feature and the iCloud+ upgrade page being inaccessible from iCloud Settings. Apple is working to fix all the issues in beta to prevent anything annoying with the official launch. More information on the macOS Ventura 13.3 Beta 2 can be found on the official release notes page.

