Apple VP heralds a new Mac Pro

Apple is willing to complete the Apple Silicon transition, approved by Bob Borchers in an interview. Besides, Borchers has also revealed that a new Mac Pro is on the way for public use.

Three years ago, Apple introduced its new M series chipset. The tech giant wanted to develop the M series chipsets and use its own Apple Silicon technology for every device it manufactures. At WWDC 2020, the company announced its plans to switch to its new technology rather than using Intel processors in Mac computers. Right now, every Mac computer uses the Apple Silicon chip, except the Mac Pro, which uses Intel Xeon. Apple surely came a long way in three years, but there is still more time until the transition gets fully completed.

In an exclusive interview with India Today Tech, Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, gave insight into the company's next moves. "We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple Silicone. We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio. We've been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that's something we intend to do," he said.

Apple Silicon's energy efficiency created a huge hype when it was introduced. Even though it was the first-generation chipset, it still gained popularity in no time, thanks to Apple's marketing besides the technology behind it. "I think for the longest time, the broader industry was focused on performance. And we've introduced this idea that you need to think about how you can do that efficiently. And part of that focus on performance per watt has allowed us and kind of pushed us to integrate some core technologies into silicon so we can deliver them as efficiently as possible," Borchers added on this matter.

Apple Silicon is a series of processors designed and manufactured by Apple. It is implemented in the company's newest devices, including iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watch, Apple TVs, and every other Apple product you could imagine.

Apple's short-term goal is to use Apple Silicon in every device. According to Borchers, the tech giant is close to finalizing its plans that were announced three years ago. Mac Pro is the only producer that doesn't use an Apple Silicon processor, so Apple is looking to launch a new model to reach the goal.

