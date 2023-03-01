Apple VP heralds a new Mac Pro

Onur Demirkol
Mar 1, 2023
Apple
|
1

Apple is willing to complete the Apple Silicon transition, approved by Bob Borchers in an interview. Besides, Borchers has also revealed that a new Mac Pro is on the way for public use.

Three years ago, Apple introduced its new M series chipset. The tech giant wanted to develop the M series chipsets and use its own Apple Silicon technology for every device it manufactures. At WWDC 2020, the company announced its plans to switch to its new technology rather than using Intel processors in Mac computers. Right now, every Mac computer uses the Apple Silicon chip, except the Mac Pro, which uses Intel Xeon. Apple surely came a long way in three years, but there is still more time until the transition gets fully completed.

Three years ago, Apple announced its intentions on moving from Intel to Apple Silicon chipsets and it might happen closer than we expect.
Apple

In an exclusive interview with India Today Tech, Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, gave insight into the company's next moves. "We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple Silicone. We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio. We've been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that's something we intend to do," he said.

Apple Silicon's energy efficiency created a huge hype when it was introduced. Even though it was the first-generation chipset, it still gained popularity in no time, thanks to Apple's marketing besides the technology behind it. "I think for the longest time, the broader industry was focused on performance. And we've introduced this idea that you need to think about how you can do that efficiently. And part of that focus on performance per watt has allowed us and kind of pushed us to integrate some core technologies into silicon so we can deliver them as efficiently as possible," Borchers added on this matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Silicon is a series of processors designed and manufactured by Apple. It is implemented in the company's newest devices, including iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watch, Apple TVs, and every other Apple product you could imagine.

Apple's short-term goal is to use Apple Silicon in every device. According to Borchers, the tech giant is close to finalizing its plans that were announced three years ago. Mac Pro is the only producer that doesn't use an Apple Silicon processor, so Apple is looking to launch a new model to reach the goal.

Advertisement

Related content

iOS 16.4 Beta 2 released

iOS 16.4 Beta 2 is now available for download; here's what's new in it
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone SE 4 with its own 5G modem

Apple is reportedly working on iPhone SE 4 with its own 5G modem
Apple is working to widen its product span with the new VR headset and more information on the second-generation product is revealed.

This Apple gadget will be everywhere in 2025
iPhone 15 Leaks, iOS Beta Distribution Changes, and More

iPhone 15 Leaks, iOS Beta Distribution Changes, and More
According to latest news, Apple VR will have an in-air typing feature and it won't need an iPhone to setup or use.

You will either love or hate Apple VR's new feature
The Treasury Secretary announced that US will support India, starting with Apple and Google expanding phone production in the country.

US reveals the new home for iPhones and Pixel phones

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. basingstoke said on March 1, 2023 at 6:37 pm
    Reply

    Oh my gosh now not only has the apple had a bite taken out of it, but it’s been sliced nearly in half!

    How long must we wait until their logo is just the leaf? (signalling eco-friendliness)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved