Apple has released iOS 16.4 Beta 2; here's what's new in it

Two weeks after announcing iOS 16.4 Beta 1, Apple has now released iOS 16.4 Beta 2 to developers and public beta participants. Here are the notable changes in the latest update.

What's new in iOS 16.4 Beta 2

Apple Books page turn animation is back

Much to the chagrin of its users, Apple Books removed the page turn animation in iOS 16. The good news is it is back now, you can choose between the Slide and Curl animation (or None), from the app's Themes and Settings pop-up panel. h/t: Macrumors.

Always On Display toggle

iOS 16.4 Beta 2 swaps the position of the Always On Display toggle (under Display and Brightness). The option is now listed below the Show Wallpaper and Show Notifications buttons. It also has some new wording about how turning off the feature can help save battery life.

Apple Podcasts app gets a splash screen

The Apple Podcasts app now displays a splash screen that highlights the changes in it. This version brings Channels to the Library, which you can use to access your followed shows. The Podcasts app supports resuming episodes, and also allows you to skip any that you don't want. CarPlay now lets you resume playback from where you left off. You can find new shows to listen to under the Browse section.

Icons for Devices under AppleCare Coverage

The AppleCare Coverage section that you can find under the Settings app > General > About page, has new glyph icons that represent each of your devices, including the ones that you have paired with your iPhone, such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, etc.

5G Standalone support for Brazil

iOS 16.4 Beta 2 enables support for 5G Standalone for mobile networks in Brazil, it works with Vivo and TIM Brazil. 9to5Mac reports that 5G SA is also coming to Softbank users in Japan. The feature was rolled out to users on T-Mobile in the U.S., when Beta 1 was released a couple of weeks ago. 5G standalone has been available in other regions previously, I have had it on my phone since iOS 16.2 (Reliance Jio network). Apple is also said to be working with Japanese carriers Docomo and JCOM, to allow their users to switch from physical SIM cards to eSIM in iOS 16.4.

The wait for Apple Music Classical continues, as the latest beta does not bring the app, though some users have reported the Apple Music app seems to refer to its existence. In case you missed it, Apple had announced recently that users will not be able to install Developer betas by downloading a beta profile from the web. But, that rule doesn't seem to be in effect as of now, many people are saying that they are able to install iOS 16.4 Beta 2 without an Apple Developer account. If you don't see the update, try rebooting your iPhone. The public beta is also available, per screenshots shared by some users.

The build number for iOS 16.4 Beta 2 is 20E5223e, it's around 712 MB to download. Please refer to the official release notes for a full list of changes and known issues in the latest version. Apple has also released iPadOS 16.4 Beta 2, macOS 13.3 Beta 2, watchOS 9.4 Beta 2, tvOS 16.4 Beta 2, and HomePodOS 16.4 Beta 2, to eligible devices.

