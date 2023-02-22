Expectation and reality meets for Apple in the unstable PC market

Onur Demirkol
Feb 22, 2023
Apple
|
2

Considering the current state of the PC market, it would be interesting to see a company continuing its growth despite all the economic difficulties worldwide. On the other hand, Apple is striving to turn things around and stay at the top as a "potential stock."

It is not a mystery that the PC market is following a descending graphic for obvious reasons. Morgan Stanley,  an American multinational investment management and financial services company, believes this year will be the worst in the last 20 years. A significant US and Europe economy is one of the main reasons for the fall, resulting in weak customer demand and a heartbreaking decline in numbers.

A new report from Morgan Stanley discusses the expectations from the PC market and gives information about Apple and others.

According to Apple Insider, Morgan Stanley is reducing its forecasts for the PC market, "trimming the 2023 calendar year prediction from 261 million shipments to 249 million." It continues as: "Weaker shipment expectations and a decline in average selling price leads Morgan Stanley to think the total market value will go down to $206 billion for CY2023, 26% down the $279B peak of 2021."

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm's analysts said: "A combination of weaker consumer demand, drastically softer enterprise demand, economic weakness in the US and Europe, and elevated channel inventories globally will result in CY23 PC shipments that we estimate will fall to 249M units (-12.5% year-on-year)."

Despite the descending graphic, the current state of Apple in PC market is still reliable and solid and considered a "potential stock." It is considered the top pick amongst the global PC OEMs, and the company is expecting a 15% in its price target. Dell follows Apple with a +11%.  The global PC market is collapsing, with some companies expected to hit low numbers. According to Morgan Stanley, Asustek and Acer have placed on the opposite side with -40% and -43%, respectively.

Morgan Stanley is a well-respected firm in the finance industry, and Apple holding its place in PC market is expected by the company.

Advertisement

Related content

Attackers are using fake authenticator apps on App Store to steal QR codes

Attackers are using fake authenticator apps on App Store to scam users
The latest news says that Apple Watch is used for heart health research, on top of all its features and specs.

How Apple Watch is used for heart health: New research
Undoubtedly, Apple is working to dominate the next generation of people, but the question is, how do they do that?

Apple's secret weapon for Gen Z
New YouTube Live TV Guide layout

New YouTube TV interface is rolling out to Apple TV devices
The Differences Between iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Differences Between iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The Wrong Way To Use An AirTag

The Wrong Way To Use An AirTag

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. John said on February 22, 2023 at 12:36 pm
    Reply

    This is a tough market for technology. Apple already has seen lowering of sales. It’s interesting to see how Apple does with upgrades to its Apple silicon. Many have said the first generation was plenty good for most. That would indicate that many might keep those Mac’s longer. Obviously, Apple is more focused these days on iPhones and that market in general is slowing significantly.

  2. Mike said on February 22, 2023 at 2:08 pm
    Reply

    Here’s hoping that the decline in PC sales impacts NVidia the most, for what they did to graphics card prices over the last six years!

    Every card I’ve bought recently has been second hand; I really wanted to get an Ark A770 but unfortunately considering the price and the power consumption (especially when idle), and the fact that it cannot even outperform an RTX3060; parts that can be had for much cheaper used, it’s just not a smart move on my part. Maybe the next generation will be better.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved