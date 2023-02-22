Expectation and reality meets for Apple in the unstable PC market

Considering the current state of the PC market, it would be interesting to see a company continuing its growth despite all the economic difficulties worldwide. On the other hand, Apple is striving to turn things around and stay at the top as a "potential stock."

It is not a mystery that the PC market is following a descending graphic for obvious reasons. Morgan Stanley, an American multinational investment management and financial services company, believes this year will be the worst in the last 20 years. A significant US and Europe economy is one of the main reasons for the fall, resulting in weak customer demand and a heartbreaking decline in numbers.

According to Apple Insider, Morgan Stanley is reducing its forecasts for the PC market, "trimming the 2023 calendar year prediction from 261 million shipments to 249 million." It continues as: "Weaker shipment expectations and a decline in average selling price leads Morgan Stanley to think the total market value will go down to $206 billion for CY2023, 26% down the $279B peak of 2021."

The firm's analysts said: "A combination of weaker consumer demand, drastically softer enterprise demand, economic weakness in the US and Europe, and elevated channel inventories globally will result in CY23 PC shipments that we estimate will fall to 249M units (-12.5% year-on-year)."

Despite the descending graphic, the current state of Apple in PC market is still reliable and solid and considered a "potential stock." It is considered the top pick amongst the global PC OEMs, and the company is expecting a 15% in its price target. Dell follows Apple with a +11%. The global PC market is collapsing, with some companies expected to hit low numbers. According to Morgan Stanley, Asustek and Acer have placed on the opposite side with -40% and -43%, respectively.

Morgan Stanley is a well-respected firm in the finance industry, and Apple holding its place in PC market is expected by the company.

