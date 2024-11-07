Microsoft rolls out AI updates for classic Windows apps to Insiders

Microsoft has released a new build to the Windows 11 Insider channels Dev and Canary. These introduce new AI capabilities in the classic Windows apps Paint and Notepad.

The details:

Notepad is getting a text rewrite option.

Paint is getting generative fill and erase.

Paint is also getting updates to Cocreator and Image Creator.

Notepad: new AI-powered Rewrite feature

Notepad, the classic text editor of Windows, is getting rewriting capabilities that are powered by artificial intelligence. We reviewed these back in January 2024 when news about the feature broke.

These appear to be similar to the Copilot rewriting options that Microsoft is offering elsewhere. When you highlight text in Notepad, you get the option to have it changed by AI.

Options include changing the size of the text, e.g., making it longer, adjusting the tone, or the format.

Microsoft notes that you may use the feature either by selecting Rewrite from the context menu or with the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + I.

The AI generates three versions of the text based on your selection. These can be modified by making changes to the available text options.

Note that you cannot give text instructions; all you can do is make modifications to size, tone and format to get different rewrites. Microsoft is also applying content filtering "to ensure that the generated text is free from harmful, offensive, or inappropriate material".

Microsoft notes that the feature is in preview at the moment. It is only available for users who are signed in with a Microsoft account and reside n the following regions: United States, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany. Users from these regions get 50 credits for rewrites.

Users from Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand who have a Microsoft 365 Personal and Family account or a Copilot Pro subscription, may use the feature by spending AI credits directly.

Microsoft Paint new AI features

Microsoft Paint is getting a number of AI-powered features. Generative fill enables you to add content to existing images using text instructions.

Microsoft shows an example of a castle being added to a landscape using the feature. The company writes: "With generative fill, you can make edits and additions with just a few words while maintaining the existing art style of your project.".

To use the tool, you need to make a selection on the image using the Selection tool. Once done, select the generative fill option from the menu that pops up. Enter text instructions and hit the create button to use the feature.

The AI creates content based on the provided instruction. If you are not satisfied, hit "try again" to get a different creation. When you are satisfied, press the keep button to apply it to the canvas.

This feature is limited to Copilot+ PCs and users need to be signed in with a Microsoft account.

Generative erase

The second addition helps with the removal of objects on images. It is available as part of the Eraser tool in Paint.

Select the Generative erase option while the Eraser tool is selected. Use the Erase Brush to select content that you want removed from the image. Select the apply button to start the removal process.

Options provided include "add area to erase" or "reduce area to erase". Erase options are also available when selecting the rectangular or free-form selection tools.

The erase option is available for all Windows 11 PCs.

Updates to Cocreator and Image Creator

Cocreator, a tool designed to help you create artwork by entering a text prompt, should "deliver better results faster" now according to Microsoft.

It reacts to your drawings on the canvas and creates content based on it. This experience is only available on Copilot+ PCs.

Image Creator, a tool to instruct AI to generate an image based on a text prompt, is now available in additional markets.

What is your take on these AI features? Anything that you would use, if it would be available on your devices? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

