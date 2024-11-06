Undetectable Humanizer: Lifetime Subscription
Transform AI-Generated Text into Human-Like, High-Ranking Content & Bypass Even the Most Sophisticated AI Detectors
Get 95% Deal

Microsoft appears to have slowed down the Windows Control Panel intentionally in the past

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 6, 2024
Windows
|
0

The Windows Control Panel has been an essential part of the Windows operating system. When Microsoft released Windows 10, it announced that the Control Panel would be replaced by the Settings app eventually.

While some Control Panel applets moved to the Settings in the almost ten years that followed, Microsoft never removed the Control Panel entirely from Windows.

This August, news spread that Microsoft was ready to remove the Control Panel. Microsoft recanted the deprecation notice shortly thereafter, and it seems that the Control Panel is here to stay after all.

Tip: did you know that you can launch Windows Control Panel applets directly?

Microsoft slowed down the Control Panel

Control Panel Delay

Developer Eric Voirin is known for the framework Win98 QuickInstall. This is a hobby-project designed to speed up the installation of the ancient operating system.

Voirin discovered hard-coded delays in a Control Panel applet under Windows 95 and 98. These delayed the integration of new hardware in the operating system by eight seconds in total. Whether this are also present in newer versions of Windows is unclear at this point.

The total waiting time is divided into two segments. First a delay of three seconds when the generic default name of the class or device is displayed, and then a delay of five seconds after Windows updates the logo and name for the actual device.

Voirin says that he managed to reduce the entire process to 300 milliseconds.

It is unclear why Microsoft added the delay in first place. It is possible that this had technical reasons. It is unclear if there are more delays hardcoded into other parts of the Control Panel.

Good news is that the delay was not integrated to make the Settings app more appealing. It did not exist back in the Windows 9x days.

Closing Words

Most Windows users do not need to add hardware manually to the latest versions of Windows. While it may still be beneficial to install manufacturer-provided drivers, most modern devices should would out of the box.

Old or rare devices may still need drivers and a manual installation process to get them working on newer versions of Windows.

Have you ever had to install hardware devices manually? Feel free to leave a comment down below. (via WinFuture)

Summary
Microsoft appears to have slowed down the Windows Control Panel intentionally in the past
Article Name
Microsoft appears to have slowed down the Windows Control Panel intentionally in the past
Description
Microsoft reportedly has added delays to the Control Panel in older versions of Windows that slowed down the process of adding new hardware devices.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft is reportedly auto-installing the HP Smart app on Windows 10 and 11 PCs

UnattendedWinstall: open source tool bypasses Windows installation restrictions and removes bloatware

Today marks the end of Microsoft Paint 3D - but not for everyone

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals ESU price tag for home users and a big catch
Windows 10 Start Menu will soon display ads for Microsoft 365

Windows 10: issue prevents certain apps from launching from non-admin accounts

FlyBy11: update introduces more Windows 11 installation options and plugins

Windows 11 Updates install faster and Microsoft has the numbers to back it up

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

Here is How to Permanently Disable Windows Defender

4 Tested Ways to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPU


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved