Hackers claim to have cracked Microsoft's software licensing protection almost entirely
A team of hackers claim that they have cracked "almost the entire Windows / Office software licensing protection". The breakthrough allows them to activate "almost any version of Windows and Office" permanently.
Windows and Office installations require activation. This may happen behind the scene or when users enter product keys.
Workarounds and hacks have been available for a long time. One popular choice requires running a single line of instructions from a PowerShell prompt to activate Windows 8 or later, or Office.
The creators of the solution claim now that they have found ways to extend this to even more Windows and Office products.
The new method works on any Windows client or server version and includes Extended Security Updates (ESU) and Microsoft Customer Specific Volume License Keys (CSVLK).
The method used up until now could not activate everything permanently. The following Windows versions, editions, and license-types are now supported for the first time:
- Windows 7
- Windows 8 and 8.1
- Windows Server (any recent version).
- Add-ons.
- Extended Security Updates.
The hack enables support for Windows 10 ESU, once it starts in October 2025 among other things.
The hackers claim that the discovered method is simple. It does not require third-party file installations or system file modifications according to a post on X.
An example screenshot of a fully, permanently activated version of Windows with Extended Security Updates has been shared as part of the post.
The methods have worked for years, according to one of the follow-up posts. The hackers claim that the digital license (HWID) method worked since 2018 and the KMS method for at least 17 years.
The discovered hack will be made available in the coming months, according to the original post on X.
Closing Words
The discovery is a serious blow for Microsoft, provided that the hack is indeed as foolproof and easy to apply as claimed. It is unclear how, or if, Microsoft will react to the hack. For now, it seems that the hackers have, at least temporarily, won the battle.
Since HWID has worked for years and it is an official version by Microsoft. Sounds like just someone trying to get 5 seconds of internet from whatever discovery.
When you can easily upgrade Home editions from your laptop to Windows Pro for free, for years thanks to HWID, then who cares about this? Microsoft allowed, now they can’t do anything about it and Microsoft has gotten less money from upgrades for years thanks to their own ‘kindness’ because it is so easy to ‘switch’ editions and then make the computer ‘upgrade’ licenses that is now impossible for Microsoft to know who is legal and how isn’t.
And windows 8 was always part of the deal, if you used Win7 and the whatever patch that used the motherboard and upgraded to 8, you got Windows 8 Pro for free, from an illegal installation because it was good enough to ‘cheat’ the Windows 8 activation servers.
And then HWID is able to even activate IoT enterprise LTSC and all that.
About office, it has been pretty easy for years, even without KMS.
So, who cares? this is nothing that anyone should care, since HWID has been exploited and Microsoft’s kindness has turned against them so people have not had paid the $100 to legally have Windows Pro in their computers and will not change anytime soon.
I don’t like M$, but I dislike this kind of thing (Warez) even worse. Any development costs that Microsoft encounters during the process of overcoming this hack will be passed along to end users, rest assured.