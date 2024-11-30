Hackers claim to have cracked Microsoft's software licensing protection almost entirely

A team of hackers claim that they have cracked "almost the entire Windows / Office software licensing protection". The breakthrough allows them to activate "almost any version of Windows and Office" permanently.

Windows and Office installations require activation. This may happen behind the scene or when users enter product keys.

Workarounds and hacks have been available for a long time. One popular choice requires running a single line of instructions from a PowerShell prompt to activate Windows 8 or later, or Office.

The creators of the solution claim now that they have found ways to extend this to even more Windows and Office products.

The new method works on any Windows client or server version and includes Extended Security Updates (ESU) and Microsoft Customer Specific Volume License Keys (CSVLK).

The method used up until now could not activate everything permanently. The following Windows versions, editions, and license-types are now supported for the first time:

Windows 7

Windows 8 and 8.1

Windows Server (any recent version).

Add-ons.

Extended Security Updates.

The hack enables support for Windows 10 ESU, once it starts in October 2025 among other things.

The hackers claim that the discovered method is simple. It does not require third-party file installations or system file modifications according to a post on X.

An example screenshot of a fully, permanently activated version of Windows with Extended Security Updates has been shared as part of the post.

The methods have worked for years, according to one of the follow-up posts. The hackers claim that the digital license (HWID) method worked since 2018 and the KMS method for at least 17 years.

The discovered hack will be made available in the coming months, according to the original post on X.

Closing Words

The discovery is a serious blow for Microsoft, provided that the hack is indeed as foolproof and easy to apply as claimed. It is unclear how, or if, Microsoft will react to the hack. For now, it seems that the hackers have, at least temporarily, won the battle.

