Not everything in life is as simple as it seems. The same applies to disabling Windows Defender permanently. It requires modification of Windows 11 integral settings, which can become a challenge where one wrong move could lead to the malfunctioning of your PC.

We will share methods to guide you on how to turn off Windows Defender on Windows 11 for good.

How to Permanently Disable Windows Defender

Before you start, ensure that the Real-time protection of Windows Defender is turned off to avoid hindering the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Change Folder Ownership

Boot Computer in Safe Mode

Press WINDOWS + R to get the RUN console. Type msconfig to open System Configuration. Go to Boot , and put a checkmark to select Safe boot and Minimal . Click Apply and OK . Your computer will restart in Safe mode .

Modify Permissions

1. Press WINDOWS + E to open WINDOWS EXPLORER

2. Now copy and paste the below-mentioned path and hit Enter.

C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows Defender

3. Navigate to the Platform folder and right-click on it to select Properties.





4. Go to the Security tab, then click Advanced.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. On Advanced Security Settings for Platform, locate Owner and click Change.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. In the Enter the object name to select box, type the Owner name and click OK.

7. Under Permission Entries, select System and click Remove.





8. Head to Trusted Installer and click Remove.

9. Checkmark Replace owner on sub containers and objects.

10. Place a checkmark on Replace all child object permission entries with inheritable permissions from this object.

11. Click Apply and then OK.

Disable Safe Boot

Press WINDOWS + R to open the RUN window. Type msconfig and hit Enter . Go to boot and select Boot options . Uncheck the Safe boot option . Click Apply and OK . Restart your computer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement