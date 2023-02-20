How to fix Microsoft unusual sign in activity error in 5 easy steps

If you ever see "Microsoft unusual sign in activity" in your emails, check twice, as it might be a bait sent by scammers trying to secure your account. There are multiple ways to protect yourself from these attempts and keep your account secure.

People link their emails to various websites on the internet, and having extra precautions to keep them secure is necessary for cyber security issues. If someone tries to log in to your Microsoft account, the company will send you an email stating an unusual activity has been detected regarding your account. Even though it sounds like a useful notification, there might be fraudulent intentions behind it.

How to fix Microsoft unusual sign in activity error

The Microsoft unusual sign in activity error is very important you could verify its authenticity. If it directly comes from Microsoft itself, a security breach has been occurred in your account and to protect yourself, you must take immediate action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Verify authenticity

First things first, you must verify the authenticity of the email. As mentioned, scammers imitate official Microsoft notifications and emails to trick users and get their data without consent. Microsoft usually delivers emails via official company addresses, and you can see them by checking out this answer on the official Microsoft website. After verifying the email's authenticity, it is time to secure your account and get it back, if necessary.

Change password

Start by changing your password before whoever logged in to your account does. It is crucial to be fast in this step and change the password as soon as possible. Even though the email is authentic or not, it is always a great precaution to change the password, as an email from a scammer means that you are on their radar. You can improve the strength of your password by adding lower and upper case letters, numbers, and special characters. This will make it harder for scammers and hackers to get your password.

Two-factor authenticator

The two-factor authenticator is a great feature that Microsoft offers. It will help you reduce the risk of unauthorized access and keep you in control of any log-in attempt to your account. After enabling the two-factor authenticator, you will be required to approve your login from another device. Even if you don't see the "Microsoft unusual sign in activity" email, keeping the two-factor authenticator running is better.

Review recent activity

Reviewing recent activity is another option that will help you verify the email's authenticity and keep you in control of your account. If you don't see any suspicious login attempts, then you can be sure that the email you received is from a scammer. There is also a slight possibility of detecting previous suspicious logins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last thing to do is contact the official Microsoft Support. They will have the best answers to your questions and inquiries regarding unusual or suspicious login attempts. Microsoft Support will also help you set up your two-factor authenticator for better security.

If you ever face the Microsoft unusual sign in activity email in your inbox, don't panic and try to follow the steps above.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement