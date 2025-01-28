Microsoft Confirms January Update Issues: Audio Problems Hit Windows PCs

Jan 28, 2025
Microsoft has acknowledged that the January 2025 Windows security updates are causing audio playback problems on some systems equipped with external DACs (digital-to-analog converters). These devices, widely used in home setups, professional music studios, and portable audio players, are essential for enhancing sound quality and converting digital signals to analog for playback.

The issue affects systems running Windows 24H2 (KB5050009), Windows 10 22H2 (KB5049981), Windows Server 2019 (KB5050008), and Windows Server 2016 (KB5049993) when DACs rely on USB 1.0 audio drivers. Users experiencing this problem may encounter an error message in Device Manager stating, "This device cannot start. (Code 10) Insufficient system resources exist to complete the API."

Microsoft has not yet clarified the root cause of these problems or added the issue to the Windows release health dashboard. However, the company has advised affected users to bypass the problem by avoiding DACs and directly connecting their audio devices to the PC. A fix is currently being developed, and more details will be provided as they become available.

In a related issue, Microsoft is also investigating a bug specific to Windows 24H2 systems where game audio unexpectedly increases to full volume when using Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB DACs. Additionally, earlier this month, the company removed Windows 11 upgrade blocks related to Assassin's Creed compatibility and resolved a bug that prevented Windows Server 2022 systems with multiple NUMA nodes from starting.

For now, users encountering audio issues are encouraged to monitor Microsoft's official updates for further guidance and permanent fixes.

Comments

  1. John said on January 28, 2025 at 3:10 pm
    Another month and another series of Windows update issues. Same as always.

