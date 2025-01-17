This is the simplest option to upgrade Windows 11 on unsupported hardware
Several methods exist to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware and to upgrade to a new version of Windows 11 from older versions. Microsoft allows this on one hand, but says it does not offer any kind of support, if the PC does not meet the system requirements.
Manual methods are available, but programs like Rufus have made the entire process better by automating most of it. Still, changes may block certain options that worked before.
I reviewed the open source application Flyby11 last October. The program supported two methods to install the latest version of Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. It was easy to use and worked well during tests.
The developer of the program has released a new version that makes things even simpler. All it takes now is to drag & drop a Windows 11 ISO image on the drop area in the program interface. Everything else is taken care of by the program.
Probably the biggest hindrance for many users at this point is the Windows 11 ISO. That's why Flyby11 links to Microsoft's official download website.
You may also use Rufus for that or any other program or services that offers the latest Windows 11 ISO image. As far as the Microsoft option is concerned, here is its link.
Once you have downloaded the ISO file, drag and drop it on the program interface. The application starts an inPlace upgrade right away at this point.
There is a second option available. Click on the link "Apply Compatibility Patch to ISO (Clean Install)" to patch a Windows 11 ISO image instead. This allows you to clean install the operating system on the PC or any other.
Please note that this does not work on very old PCs, as Microsoft has recently added a block that prevents devices with processors that do not support the SSE 4.2 instructions from successfully installing and running the latest versions of Windows 11. Every other system should work without issues though.
Closing Words
InPlace upgrades have been a thorn in the sides of Windows 11 users who run the operating system on unsupported hardware. Upgrades are not provided via Windows Update by Microsoft and running the official ISO image without any modifications will throw the "not compatible" error.
The new FlyBy11 resolves that for many users. While there is a good chance that Microsoft is going to change the process when it releases Windows 11, Version 25H2, it is probably only a matter of time before another workaround is discovered.
Now it is your turn. Do you run Windows 11 on your devices or another version of Windows? Is your hardware supported? Feel free to leave a comment down below. (via Deskmodder)
Comments
Rufus is a great app in general to install any OS and especially Windows. But I have used it to create Linux distro installs as well. Really straight forward instructions. I have mostly used it to avoid the Microsoft account sign in. I also have to caution those who do install Windows 11 on unsuppported hardware. Especially those with much older hardware. I see a lot of hardware not officially provising drivers for some hardware. I would say if your hardware supported Windows 10 you should be OK for awhile.
The author hasn’t changed the name of the app yet? I’m so surprised!
First, Command prompt:
reg delete “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Image File Execution Options\vdsldr.exe” /f
You’re welcome.
After upgrading I had a Windows Update error. Go to https://www.catalog.update.microsoft.com/Search.aspx?q=KB5050009 and download. You’ll see there’s actually two updates to download when you click on “2025-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5050009)”. Just download them both and install KB5043080 first, then KB5050009. Restart and re-apply all your registry and service tweaks you have used in the past. Now you’re good to go for a couple more years.
As somebody who switched from Win10 to Win11 a few years ago, I can tell you. There is not much difference. The only valid must upgrade reason is if any program or game you have to use does not work on Win10.
So far I don’t know of such programs. I used Windows 11 since 2021 and it wasn’t much different than Windows 10. Performance was about the same, the problems were it was more obnoxious and ever harder to customize with even more limitations. Eventually, after 1-2 years of using it, I went back to Windows 10 and decided to stick with it until it stops working. Then I had a revelation in Spring 2023 and I decided to take the plunge and install Linux Mint, and I’ve been using it since, almost 1 year already. Sometimes I even forget I’m using Linux.
I keep following news about Windows and it seems Windows 11 is becoming worse – more obnoxious, invasive, behaving like malware, now bloated with built-in AI garbage that I’m not sure you can remove and more.
At this point, I’m sitting with the popcorn and watching to see how will Microsoft destroy even more. I’m sure they can. I’m confident that Windows 12 will be even worse somehow. I think at this point they’ve reached a feature-complete state where they really can’t add many new and groundbreaking features to the OS and they just try to find ways to make it more “appealing”, but in turn, they are making it less appealing to people. Of course, the broader audience, the less tech-savvy will keep using it without much of a complaint, but it’s no lie that XP and 7 were the best. Maybe 98 too, but I barely used or remember that one.
Sadly, the time when Windows was fun and people looked forward to new updates or versions is long gone… probably over for about 15 years at this point.
I wish people would stop doing this.
Now when M.$ bungles an update and my brand new compaitble PC has issues, they’ll just point the finger at all those who installed the OS on incompatible hardware :(
Your not just screwing yourself, your screwing me too.
Bull. The only issues would arise from non-existent drivers.
Thank you for this informative and useful overview, as so often here on Ghacks. The story just bypasses one very basic question, the one it should have started with. If I (being an average user) have a PC running well enough with an older Win 11 or 10 version, is it really worth the trouble to upgrade the OS to a newer version? What exactly are the benefits that can be gained only by such a drastic measure? Do those benefits really outweigh the trouble of upgrading the system?
Henk@–It’s not as “drastic” as it may sound. First, one should have a full system image. Something could go wrong–maybe you won’t like Windows 11. Second, an in-place upgrade isn’t any different from an in-place “repair” install. Not often, but I’ve resorted to in-place repairs several times, and problems are fixed. It’s like having a fresh install–new all the way.
Benefits? Depends. If one learns how to change the Windows edition to something like Windows 10 LTSC, then there really isn’t a benefit. In reality, an upgrade could really screw up the computer, and one or two years later, MS may find a way to make that easily installed upgrade defunct, deactivated, worthless. But so then would a current version of Windows 10.
Maybe an issue not really addressed in the article is where to obtain the ISO. The developer of FIDO has an opinion:
As to the reason one might want to download Windows retail ISOs, as opposed to the ISOs that are generated by Microsoft’s own Media Creation Tool (MCT), this is because using official retail ISOs is currently the only way to assert with absolute certainty that the OS content has not been altered.
https://github.com/pbatard/Fido
The upgrade to Windows 11 takes some tweaking to recover the “look” and some functionality of Windows 10. Easy things like the context menu.
For me, the article comes at an appropriate time; last night, I was reviewing my options for upgrades. This could be the answer. One never knows until actually going through the process.
Wishing you well . . . Somebody please explain Bobo’s comment:
First, Command prompt:
reg delete “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Image File Execution Options\vdsldr.exe” /f
Wouldn’t the new FlyBy do this as part of the script?
Henk, Windows 10 runs out of support in October 2024. If you are happy with W10, then there is no need to rush the upgrade. You could also pay Microsoft or 0Patch for continued support, but some apps and games may stop working eventually.
I think you mean, October 2025 (not 2024), Martin
Correct, thank you!
“(…) to upgrade (…)”, he said.
work also with Win10 -> Win11?
I have not tried that one. The program seems compatible with Windows 10 though.