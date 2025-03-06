Google in Talks with Trump’s DOJ to Avoid Breakup of Search Monopoly

Google files remedies proposal in DOJ's antitrust case
Mar 6, 2025
Google is engaged in high-stakes discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to prevent potential antitrust actions that could force a historic breakup of the tech giant. The meetings come after a federal judge ruled in August 2024 that Google had illegally maintained a monopoly over search services, leading the DOJ to consider remedies such as breaking up key parts of the company.

The DOJ’s proposed measures include the possible divestiture of Google’s Chrome browser and the termination of agreements that set Google Search as the default option on major platforms. If enforced, these actions could fundamentally reshape the internet search landscape and weaken Google’s dominance in digital advertising.

In response, Google has been aggressively lobbying against the proposed breakup, arguing that such drastic measures could harm the American economy and national security. Company representatives reportedly told DOJ officials that forcing the sale of Chrome could compromise user security, disrupt technological innovation, and create unintended consequences for businesses relying on Google's ecosystem.

The case has drawn significant attention from the tech industry and policymakers, with both sides expected to present their final arguments in court later this year. A trial to determine the appropriate remedies is set to begin in April, with a final ruling anticipated in August 2025.

As the battle intensifies, Google is fighting not just to preserve its business model, but to maintain its dominant position in the search market. The outcome of this case could set a major precedent for future antitrust actions against other tech giants, making it one of the most closely watched legal battles in Silicon Valley’s history.

Source: New York Post

