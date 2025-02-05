Google Search Is Evolving: AI-Powered Assistant Features Coming Soon

Google has introduced a new performance review system that gives employees lower rankings, affecting promotions.
Feb 5, 2025
Google is preparing for a major shift in how users interact with Search, with AI playing a central role in its evolution. During Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that Google is working on making Search function more like an AI assistant, expanding its capabilities beyond just returning links and snippets.

The transformation began with the introduction of AI Overviews in May 2024. However, its rollout faced criticism due to inaccurate and sometimes misleading responses. Now, Google is doubling down on AI-driven improvements, aiming to create a more dynamic and interactive search experience. Pichai emphasized that Search will soon be able to handle more complex queries that require ongoing engagement, rather than just providing instant answers.

As part of this AI-first approach, Google is exploring follow-up question capabilities, similar to Perplexity AI’s conversational search model. Additionally, new projects like "Project Mariner" and "Project Astra" are in development. Mariner focuses on AI agents that can navigate a browser, click buttons, and fill out forms autonomously. Astra, on the other hand, is a multimodal AI system designed to enhance Google’s vision for future AI assistants.

Another upcoming tool, "Gemini Deep Research", introduced last month, aims to automate in-depth research. It generates detailed reports complete with key findings, source links, and exportable content for Google Docs. This could significantly change how users conduct academic or professional research, potentially replacing advanced search techniques like Google Scholar queries.

While Google has not announced a specific launch timeline, Pichai hinted that users can expect new AI-driven Search experiences throughout 2025. As AI continues to reshape the search landscape, Google is positioning itself to stay ahead in the race for the next generation of intelligent search assistants.

