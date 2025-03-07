YouTube Premium Lite Launches in the US for $7.99 a Month

As expected, YouTube has officially launched its Premium Lite subscription in the United States for $7.99 per month, after discontinuing the cheaper tier in 2023. But the new plan lacks many features compared to the more expensive Premium plan.

Subscribers should temper their expectations, as Premium Lite does not support offline downloads and background playback. The experience is not completely ad-free either. While traditional ads will largely be removed, users will still encounter sponsored content integrated directly into videos created by individual content producers. Google says that this approach helps YouTube to create additional revenue opportunities for creators and partners, while providing an affordable subscription for viewers.

Critics argue that this approach feels disingenuous, as YouTube's claim of supporting creators through increased revenue seems overshadowed by the perception that the platform is primarily seeking to extract more money from users. The frustration among potential subscribers is understandable; many feel dissatisfied with the prospect of paying for a service that still includes disruptive ad content. After all, how appealing is a "mostly ad-free" option if it allows for ads baked into the very fabric of the content?

YouTube's struggle against ad-blocking tools has been going on for a couple of years. Unsurprisingly, many users who disillusioned by hybrid models like Premium Lite, are choosing to rely on ad blockers instead. Until YouTube finds a way to eliminate in-video ads altogether, many current and prospective subscribers are likely to remain skeptical of the value proposition offered by Premium Lite.

The announcement says that YouTube Premium Lite will soon be launched in other Countries, as a reminder the subscription is being tested in Thailand, Germany, and Australia.

