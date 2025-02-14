Windows 11 Update Brings Surprising Changes You Need to Know About

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 22631.4969 (KB5052094) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, introducing several new features and improvements aimed at enhancing user experience and accessibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the notable additions is the ability to share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar. Jump lists, which appear when you right-click an app with a jump list, now offer a more streamlined method for file sharing, improving workflow efficiency.

Windows Spotlight has also received significant enhancements. Users can now easily learn more about their desktop background images by hovering over the image or clicking the "Learn about this picture" icon. Additionally, the Spotlight icon has been updated with changes to its color and background and is now located in the lower right area of the desktop, making it more accessible.

The lock screen experience has been improved as well. When users click the "Like" icon on the lock screen, it now provides more information about the displayed image, offering a more interactive and informative experience.

For users who rely on Narrator, new functions have been added to the scan mode. The "Skip past links" function allows users to navigate directly to the text following a link by pressing 'n'. Additionally, pressing the comma (',') key enables users to jump to the start of an item, such as a large table, long list, or paragraph, enhancing navigation efficiency for those using assistive technologies.

It's important to note that some of these features are being rolled out gradually and might not be available to all users immediately. Microsoft is implementing these changes in phases to monitor feedback and ensure a smooth rollout process.

Insiders are encouraged to explore these new features and provide feedback to help Microsoft refine and improve the Windows 11 experience. As these updates progress through the Insider channels, they bring Windows 11 closer to a more polished and user-friendly operating system.

Advertisement