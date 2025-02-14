Windows 11 Update Brings Surprising Changes You Need to Know About

Start11 adds support for Vertical Taskbar on Windows 11
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 14, 2025
Microsoft, Windows, Windows 11 News
|
0

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 22631.4969 (KB5052094) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, introducing several new features and improvements aimed at enhancing user experience and accessibility.

One of the notable additions is the ability to share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar. Jump lists, which appear when you right-click an app with a jump list, now offer a more streamlined method for file sharing, improving workflow efficiency.

Windows Spotlight has also received significant enhancements. Users can now easily learn more about their desktop background images by hovering over the image or clicking the "Learn about this picture" icon. Additionally, the Spotlight icon has been updated with changes to its color and background and is now located in the lower right area of the desktop, making it more accessible.

The lock screen experience has been improved as well. When users click the "Like" icon on the lock screen, it now provides more information about the displayed image, offering a more interactive and informative experience.

For users who rely on Narrator, new functions have been added to the scan mode. The "Skip past links" function allows users to navigate directly to the text following a link by pressing 'n'. Additionally, pressing the comma (',') key enables users to jump to the start of an item, such as a large table, long list, or paragraph, enhancing navigation efficiency for those using assistive technologies.

It's important to note that some of these features are being rolled out gradually and might not be available to all users immediately. Microsoft is implementing these changes in phases to monitor feedback and ensure a smooth rollout process.

Insiders are encouraged to explore these new features and provide feedback to help Microsoft refine and improve the Windows 11 experience. As these updates progress through the Insider channels, they bring Windows 11 closer to a more polished and user-friendly operating system.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Follows Google on a Controversial Decision
Multiple Outlook apps

Outlook Mobile Enhances Multitasking with New Draft Management Feature
How to remove the news feed in Microsoft Edge's New Tab page

Microsoft Removes 'How to Uninstall Edge' Page After Backlash Over Misleading Content

Microsoft Teams Rolls Out AI-Powered Super Resolution for Sharper Video Calls
Browser makers want EU to designate Microsoft Edge as a Gatekeeper

Microsoft Edge Introduces Long-Awaited Feature for Mobile Users
age of empires 2

Big Year for Age of Empires Fans: New Expansions Coming in 2025

Tutorials & Tips

How to make a table of contents in Word?

How to recall an email in Outlook?

How to enable Microsoft Loop app?

Excel Keyboard Shortcuts


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved