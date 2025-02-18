Firefox 135.0.1: important security update and bug fixes

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 18, 2025
Updated • Feb 18, 2025
Mozilla plans to release a point update for its Firefox web browser later today to address security issues and fix several non-security issues in the open source web browser.

Firefox 135.0.1 comes about two weeks after the release of the last major Firefox version, Firefox 135, on February 5, 2025. The security update will be pushed automatically to most Firefox installations over time. Firefox users may speed up the installation by running manual update checks from within the browser after release.

Firefox 135.0.1: the major changes

Firefox 135.0.1

Mozilla lists four non-security changes in the release notes. The new release fixes the following issues:

  • An issue with drop-down menus on certain websites that use "certain mousemove event behavior".
  • Fixed a scrolling issue that caused anchor tags in some situations to go the wrong location on a webpage.
  • Addressed an issue that caused Firefox's functionality to restore closed windows or tabs to stop working when executed via the History menu after updates of the browser.
  • Fixed an issue that displayed an overly large icon for custom search engines that were added to Firefox by the user.

Not all Firefox users were affected by the issue, as they depend largely on use

It is still recommended to update Firefox immediately, as it also deals with security issues in the browser.

Regarding those; Mozilla has not yet published information on the issues that it addresses in the point update. I will update the article once the information is released to the public. This happens shortly after the official release of an update usually.

The point update addresses a single security issue that is rated high. High is the second highest rating after critical. Mozilla says that this particular fix patches memory safety bugs in Firefox that could potentially be exploited successfully by threat actors.

In other words, the issue is not an actual security vulnerability, but an issue that could become one. To avoid that, Mozilla fixed the underlying issues.

How to check for updates manually in Firefox

Note: the manual update check works only after Mozilla releases Firefox 135.0.1 officially.

Here is what you need to do:

  1. Select Menu in Firefox.
  2. Pick the Help option from the context menu.
  3. Select About Firefox.

The browser displays the version that is installed at the time. It will also run a check for updates to download newer versions automatically. The latest version will be downloaded and installed automatically. Firefox does need to be restarted to complete the process.

New users can download the latest version of Firefox from Mozilla.

Closing Words

Firefox 135.0.1 is the first point update for Firefox 135. The big release introduced several interesting features to stable versions of the browser. Firefox 135, for example, added support for translating Chinese Simplified, Japanese, and Korean using Firefox's privacy-friendly translation system.

