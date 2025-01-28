Microsoft Eyes TikTok’s US Operations Amid National Security Concerns

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to acquire TikTok’s US operations from ByteDance, according to statements made by President Donald Trump. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "I would say yes. A lot of interest in TikTok. There’s great interest in TikTok," indicating the tech giant’s serious consideration of the deal.

The discussions come as part of a broader effort to address national security concerns surrounding TikTok’s operations in the US. Trump reiterated his stance during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in Florida, stating, "We’re going to have a lot of people bidding on it, and if we can save all that voice and all the jobs, and China won’t be involved, we don’t want China involved."

The potential acquisition aligns with Trump’s long-standing demand for ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US arm or face a potential ban. TikTok was temporarily banned on January 19 but returned online after Trump signed an executive order granting the app additional time to find a buyer. Despite this, the app remains unavailable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, causing frustration among users who had uninstalled it during the ban.

Meanwhile, other bidders have expressed interest, including artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI, which has proposed merging with TikTok’s US operations under a new entity where the US government could own a 50% stake. Rumors also surfaced about Elon Musk potentially acquiring TikTok, though these have been dismissed. Oracle was another company speculated to be considering TikTok’s global operations.

As discussions progress, Microsoft’s involvement may be a significant step toward resolving the controversy surrounding TikTok’s future in the US, ensuring the app’s operations align with national security requirements while preserving jobs and user access.

