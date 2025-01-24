Perplexity Launches extension of free AI App on Google Play Store

Perplexity has launched a new mobile app, transforming AI conversational search by enabling users to handle various tasks through contextual dialogue on their devices.

Perplexity, the AI conversational search engine, is making a significant leap into the mobile arena with the integration of Perplexity Assistant in its free Android app.

This new feature enables users to manage a variety of tasks through a single flow of conversation. Features range from making dinner reservations and checking restaurant reviews to identifying objects via the phone’s camera—all enhanced by real-time web searches and support for 15 languages.

According to Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, the app allows users to engage in context-aware conversations that can seamlessly transition between tasks. For instance, users can ask about dinner options, receive suggestions, and finalize a reservation via OpenTable—all without losing track of the ongoing dialogue. While Srinivas acknowledged that the restaurant booking feature may experience occasional hiccups, he assured that improvements are on the way.

This mobile launch follows Perplexity's broader expansion initiatives, including the development of Sonar, an API aimed at allowing other businesses to integrate Perplexity’s advanced search technology into their own applications. Furthermore, the company has acquired Read.cv, a professional social media platform, indicating its intent to build a comprehensive ecosystem around its AI technology.

However, entering a crowded market dominated by heavyweights such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Siri will demand ingenuity and consistent performance. Analysts note that Perplexity must deliver a stable user experience to prevent frustration and bolster user satisfaction. If the app can navigate potential pitfalls and uphold its promise of seamless functionality, it stands a strong chance of becoming a staple in users' daily lives, amidst stiff competition in the AI assistant landscape.

