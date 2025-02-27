LibreOffice: Windows vulnerability affects links in documents, patch available

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 27, 2025
Security, Windows software
|
0

LibreOffice is a popular open source Office suite that is used by millions of users as an alternative to Microsoft Office. We have followed LibreOffice for almost 15 years here on this blog. The developers of the free tool have just confirmed a new security issue in LibreOffice that affects users on Windows only.

The details:

  • LibreOffice 24.8 to 24.8.4 are affected by the issue.
  • Attackers may exploit the issue to launch executable files when users activate links in LibreOffice documents.
  • The severity is high.

About the vulnerability

LibreOffice documents may contain links. Users may open the links directly by holding down the Ctrl-key before left-clicking on a link. The Office suite includes protections against launching executable files directly from links.

How it is triggered: users do need to actively Ctrl-click on links in LibreOffice documents to trigger the vulnerability.

The vulnerability CVE-2025-0514 is a bypass that allows attackers to create specially crafted documents that contain links that may run executable files on the target system.

LibreOffice explains that the integrated "mechanism could be bypassed by use of non-file URLs that could be interpreted by ShellExecute as Windows file paths".

Good to know: ShellExecute is a Windows function for launching applications.

Solution: install the update to LibreOffice 24.8.5

A new version of LibreOffice was released last week that fixes the security issue by blocking means to circumvent the link protections.

LibreOffice 24.8.5 is available and users are encouraged to install the new version on their devices, especially if they run the software on a Windows PC.

Downloads are provided on the official project website. Note that LibreOffice 24.8.x is the previous stable branch of the open Office suite. You may also download and install LibreOffice 25.2.1, which is the current stable version.

Note that the developers do not mention LibreOffice 25.2.1 in the context of the vulnerability. This suggests that the latest version is also -- likely -- not affected by the vulnerability.

Summary
LibreOffice: Windows vulnerability affects links in documents, patch available
Article Name
LibreOffice: Windows vulnerability affects links in documents, patch available
Description
A new LibreOffice vulnerability was disclosed that affects Windows users. Find out how it is exploited and what you can do about it.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

There is a new PayPal Phishing Scam that you need to know about (using real PayPal emails)

Lexmark issues warning about critical security vulnerabilities in printer software

Popular AI App DeepSeek Sends Unencrypted Data to ByteDance Servers
Android chat app malware SafeChat

Mobile Malware attack used Store apps and OCR to steal cryptocurrency recovery codes
RaidForums data leak

Massive Data Leak Exposes 1.5 Billion Records from Chinese Platforms and Government

Organizations with dark web presence face significantly higher breach likelihood

Tutorials & Tips

OneDrive 101: How to use Microsoft's cloud service?

How to add a hotkey for delayed screenshot capture in ShareX

How to import saves from DraStic to DeSmuME and vice-versa

How to disable autoplay videos in Telegram Desktop


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved