Microsoft Is Killing Its ‘Free’ VPN—And Raising Prices Too

Feb 3, 2025
Microsoft has announced that it will be shutting down the VPN feature in Microsoft Defender for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers later this month. The decision comes just days after Microsoft raised subscription prices across the board, leaving users with fewer features despite the increased cost.

Initially introduced in 2023 as part of Microsoft 365, the VPN was marketed as a privacy protection tool, allowing users to securely browse the web on open networks. While it lacked the functionality of standalone VPN services, it was a convenient addition for millions of Microsoft 365 users. However, Microsoft now says it will discontinue the feature on February 28, 2025.

“Our goal is to ensure you, and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs,” Microsoft stated in a support document confirming the change.

The move comes alongside Microsoft’s recent price increase for Microsoft 365, which raised the cost of Personal and Family plans by $3 per month—the first price hike in over a decade. While the new subscription includes AI-powered features via Microsoft 365 Copilot, many users may find the removal of the VPN a bigger drawback.

With the Defender VPN service shutting down, Microsoft 365 users have just a few weeks to find an alternative. Those in need of a replacement can explore the best VPN options available in 2025.

