Microsoft Removes Information about Windows 11 Bypass for Unsupported PCs

Feb 3, 2025
Microsoft has quietly removed its official workaround that allowed users to bypass CPU and TPM requirements for installing Windows 11 on unsupported PCs. Originally introduced in October 2021, the bypass involved modifying a registry key to enable upgrades on older hardware.

The removed guidance, previously available on Microsoft's support site, provided instructions for setting the "AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU" registry value to bypass Windows 11’s stringent hardware checks. However, following the release of Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft has edited the support article, eliminating any mention of this method. While the trick itself may still work, Microsoft no longer officially endorses it.

Microsoft has consistently maintained its stance on Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, recently reaffirming that it has no plans to relax them. The company and its hardware partners, including Dell and AMD, have pushed for users to upgrade to modern PCs rather than attempting to run Windows 11 on older, unsupported devices.

With Windows 10 support set to end in 2025, this change further signals Microsoft's intent to phase out older systems. While some users may still find unofficial ways to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs, the removal of official documentation suggests Microsoft wants to discourage such workarounds.

As the end of Windows 10 support approaches, many users will face the decision of whether to upgrade their hardware or seek alternative operating systems. For now, Microsoft remains firm in its position that newer hardware is necessary for the best Windows 11 experience.

