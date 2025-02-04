Microsoft Fixing a Major Chrome Issue That Broke Streaming on Windows 11

Microsoft is addressing a long-standing issue in Windows 11 that has been disrupting media streaming through Chrome and Edge, particularly for users casting content to Android TV via Chromecast. The problem, which caused choppy, distorted, or sped-up audio when minimizing Chrome, is being resolved through a new update.

The bug stemmed from Windows 11’s power-saving feature, which reduces high-resolution timer callbacks for background apps. While this mechanism helps conserve battery life, it unintentionally throttled processes responsible for smooth media playback, leading to poor audio quality when streaming.

Users have reported widespread issues when streaming video from Chrome to their Android TV. One user noted that streaming NHL games worked fine on Windows 10 but became problematic on a new Windows 11 laptop, with audio breaking as soon as Chrome was minimized or another app was brought into focus.

Microsoft has now provided a fix via a Chromium update. The change ensures that Chrome and Edge can explicitly inform Windows not to throttle their timer resolution, even when running in the background. A new flag, PROCESS_POWER_THROTTLING_IGNORE_TIMER_RESOLUTION, instructs Windows to maintain high timer resolution for casting services, preventing audio issues.

With this fix, Chrome users on Windows 11 will soon be able to cast media to their Android TV without experiencing audio distortion. The update is expected to roll out in the coming weeks, marking another example of Microsoft’s ongoing contributions to improving web technologies.

