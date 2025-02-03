Windows 11: new AI-powered search for photos on OneDrive launches

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 3, 2025
Microsoft implemented a backup feature in Windows 11 in the past that is designed to get more user files synced to its OneDrive service.

While it is usually not advised to use OneDrive for storage, as automatic scans may falsely identify photos as against the terms of service and ban an account, work on integrating OneDrive further into Windows continues unhindered.

Cloud-based photos search

Windows 11 OneDrive Search Photos. Source: Microsoft

Microsoft launched a new feature this week in a developer preview of Windows 11 that is adding new search capabilities.

The details:

  • Users may search using natural language to find photos hosted on OneDrive.
  • The feature is only available for Copilot+ PCs.
  • It is rolling out gradually, which means that it may take a while before it becomes available on a specific device.

Microsoft explains that users can search for terms such as European castles or summer picnics, to get all matching photos returned to them directly in File Explorer, even if they are hosted online.

Windows Search returns local files matching the term and also online files, even if the file names do not contain the search phrase.

Microsoft plans to extend the functionality to the Windows search box on the taskbar in a future update. For now, it works only in File Explorer.

The new feature is only available for users signed into personal Microsoft accounts and only if OneDrive is being used. Microsoft says that the feature does not work when logged in with a work or school account.

Support is also only available for Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. Microsoft promises that AMD and Intel-powered devices will get the feature "soon" as well.

Semantic searching has been available for local images for a while, the new feature adds support for OneDrive. The feature needs to be enabled by users under Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows > Advanced indexing options. The Enhanced Search mode indexes the entire PC for that.

Microsoft says that the local-only feature does not require an Internet connection, which is good for privacy.

Closing Words

The ability to search photos based on context and not metadata is certainly interesting. It may help users find photos that they might not find at all or quickly otherwise.

Main downside is that it is limited to Copilot+ PCs, OneDrive and only in development at the time. Microsoft did not mention privacy in the announcement either. It should be clear that some form of processing needs to happen in the cloud.

What is your take on semantic search? Is that a feature that you would be interested in or are using already? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Comments

  1. Tachy said on February 3, 2025 at 3:17 pm
    Reply

    It should be very fast, seeing as the AI has already scanned everything on your onedrive.

  2. John C. said on February 3, 2025 at 1:48 pm
    Reply

    I’ve been saying this for years: Microsoft deperately wants you to use a “dumb terminal”. They want you to lose the ability to store your own data locally on your computer. Instead, they want to have all your data on THEIR SERVERS. That way, eventually they will be able to charge you for access to your own files. Their excuse that by using OneDrive, you’re able to access your data from anywhere doesn’t hold water since you can easly and affordably do that by using a thumb drive, portable hard drive or portable SSD to carry your data around with you. In fact, since the only way you can get at your files if they’re stored on OneDrive is if you have Internet access, having your files on media that you can carry around with you is a far better option.

    Microsoft’s greed knows no limits. But then, you most likely already know that. Even if you work for Microsoft.

