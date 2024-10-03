What you need to know about Microsoft Office 2024

Microsoft released a new non-subscription version of Microsoft Office for home users and businesses. This one differs from the subscription-based Microsoft 365 version of Office in several meaningful ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following paragraphs highlight these differences. Office 2024 is the successor of Office 2021, which Microsoft released in October 2021.

Which Microsoft Office 2024 editions are available? There is Office 2024 Home for a one-time payment of $149.99 and Office Home & Business 2024 for a one-time payment of 249.99.

Third-party online shops will sell Office 2024 as well. The price is often discounted at these shops. There will also be options to buy a key for Office 2024, but this may not be legal in all jurisdictions.

What is the difference between the two Office 2024 editions? Both Office 2024 editions include the desktop apps Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. Office 2024 Home & Business includes Outlook next to that, and it may be used in commercial environments.

What is the difference between Office 2024 and Microsoft 365? Here is the list of core differences:

Office 2024 Office Home & Business 2024 Microsoft 365 Personal Microsoft 365 Family Price $149.99 once $249.99 once $69.99 per year $99.99 per year Included Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Defender, Outlook, OneDrive, MS Editor, Clipchamp, Storage none none 1 TB 1TB for each user People 1 1 1 6 Devices 1 1 5 5 Platforms PC or Mac PC or Mac PC, Mac, or Web PC, Mac, or Web Upgrades not included not included included included Updates included included included included

For how long will Office 2024 be supported? Microsoft will support both Office 2024 editions for five years. This means that they won't receive security or non-security fixes after October 2029 anymore.

Note that you need to purchase the next version of Office by the time to continue using it. It is not clear at this point whether Microsoft will release another non-subscription version of Office.

A switch to Microsoft 365 is always possible as well.

Can documents created with Office 2024 be opened in earlier versions or Microsoft 365? Yes, the format is compatible. Documents may be created and opened in the following Office versions without any issues:

Microsoft?365

Office 2024

Office 2021

Office 2019

Office 2016

Office?2013

Office?2010

Office 2007

Office for Mac 2011

Office for Mac 2008

Is Internet access required for Office 2024? Internet access is not required for use, but Office needs to be activated, and that is done over the Internet.

More about this:

How many Office 2024 licenses can a single Microsoft account hold? Microsoft limits the number of licenses to 25 for Office Home 2024, Office Home & Business 2024, and Office Professional 2021.

Is there a free alternative to Office 2024? Yes there is. LibreOffice is an open source Office suite that is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Is it not 100% compatible with Office, but very close. Most Home users probably never encounter issues with compatibility.

What about you? Do you use Microsoft Office, Microsoft 365, or another Office solution? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Summary Article Name What you need to know about Microsoft Office 2024 Description Microsoft has released Office 2024. Find out how much it costs and how it differs from Microsoft 365 among other things. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement