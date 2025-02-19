New Excel Copilot Feature: Access Data from Word, PowerPoint, and PDFs

Feb 19, 2025
Microsoft, Microsoft Office
Microsoft has announced a significant enhancement to its Copilot feature in Excel, enabling users to reference and extract data from Word, PowerPoint, and PDF files within their organizational data. This update aims to streamline workflows by allowing seamless integration of information across different file types directly into Excel spreadsheets.

With this new capability, users can prompt Copilot to retrieve specific content from various documents. For instance, one might ask Copilot to list announcements from a Word-based newsletter or extract key points from a PowerPoint presentation. Copilot will then generate the requested information, which can be inserted into an existing spreadsheet or a new table, facilitating a more cohesive data analysis process.

In addition to cross-file referencing, Copilot in Excel now offers enhanced functionalities such as adding columns, applying conditional formatting, and adjusting table aesthetics upon command. These features are designed to make the creation and modification of tables more efficient, reducing the time spent on manual formatting tasks.

Microsoft has indicated that these updates will begin rolling out to Windows and web users by the end of the year for those holding a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. This development is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into its Office suite, aiming to boost productivity and provide users with more intuitive tools for data management and analysis.

For users eager to utilize this feature, it's essential to ensure that their Microsoft 365 applications are updated to the latest version. Once updated, accessing Copilot in Excel will reveal the new functionalities, allowing for a more interconnected and efficient workflow across various document types.

