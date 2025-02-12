Copilot App on Windows set to autostart on System log in

Copilot App autostart
Martin Brinkmann
Feb 12, 2025
Windows 11 News
|
0

Microsoft has released so many Copilot-Apps and services in the past that it is difficult to keep track of them all. Last year, the company announced that it would split Copilot from Windows by changing it into an app.

This approach removed the one and only reason for many Windows users to give Copilot a preference over the myriads of other AI-tools and services: the ability to control Windows features. Granted, the Windows-specific functionality was not impressive, but it had the potential of becoming a useful feature. Imagine running into a problem, telling Copilot about it, and the AI solving the problem on its own.

The new Copilot app works like the web-version of the AI service, which means there is little incentive to favor it over the web service. In fact, there are good reasons not to use the app and run AI services in a browser. Content blocking is just one which comes to mind.

Copilot autostarting with Windows

Copilot App autostart
The new autostart entry of the Copilot app. Source: PhantomofEarth / X

Eagle-eyed Windows detective Phantom of Earth discovered that the latest Copilot App test version for Insiders contains autostart functionality. It is version 1.25014.121.0.

You may remember that Microsoft made the same move in the old Copilot for Windows. It was also set to open when Windows starts automatically, at least on some devices.

Naturally, this means that the app is set to autostart. In other words, Microsoft wants the app to run on launch and therefore in the background. There is a good chance that this want runs opposite to what many Windows users want.

Windows users who do not want that can disable the autostart functionality in the following way:

  1. Launch the Copilot application.
  2. Select Settings
  3. Click on "Auto start on login" and make sure the checkmark is removed.

This takes care of the autostarting behavior. Note that you may also use other means, Autoruns for example, to tame the Copilot app and any other software that is misbehaving in this way.

The Task Manager functionality is severely limited, and therefore not a good option to control startup items on Windows PCs.

Closing Words

It is a good idea to check startup items on Windows devices regularly, as there is always the chance that a developer enables the autostart of an app automatically. There is a chance, slim as it may be, that Microsoft won't set the next stable version of the Copilot app to autostart with the operating system.

Do you use AI tools like Copilot? Let us know in the comment section below.

Summary
Copilot App on Windows set to autostart on System log in
Article Name
Copilot App on Windows set to autostart on System log in
Description
The latest Copilot app for Windows includes autostart functionality. This means that the app will start with the operating system.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows update

The Windows security updates for February 2025 are now available
Microsoft says KB5034440 and KB5034441 updates won't be offered to PCs that meet these conditions

Windows 11: Microsoft sets status of issue to resolved without providing a solution

Here is why Microsoft's "uninstall Edge" page offers no instructions to remove the browser

Microsoft Fixing a Major Chrome Issue That Broke Streaming on Windows 11
How to enable the old context menu in File Explorer in Windows 11

Microsoft Removes Information about Windows 11 Bypass for Unsupported PCs

Windows 11: new AI-powered search for photos on OneDrive launches

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved