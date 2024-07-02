Microsoft is evolving Copilot in Windows 11 by downgrading it

Microsoft has just evaporated the small hope that some users may have had that Copilot could become a useful tool to manage the Windows 11 operating system.

When Microsoft first began to introduce Copilot in Windows, it highlighted that the AI would allow users to control and manage certain Windows features. While this was very limited, some users hoped that this would get better over time.

The idea of using an AI companion to assist you when you run into issues or need instructions was appealing to some users. Microsoft did not deliver until now. Copilot felt slow on Windows, as every request needed to contact a server before an answer was provided.

It looks as things are taking a turn for the worse, as the tiny bit of Windows-specific functionality is being removed.

The latest Windows 11 insider build for the Beta channel introduces a fundamental change that changes Copilot on Windows significantly.

Here are the details:

Microsoft is removing Copilot's integration in Windows 11 and replaces it with an app.

This app is a web-wrapper, which has advantages and disadvantages.

One of the main disadvantages is that it is no longer integrated deeply into Windows 11.

One of the advantages is that the window can be moved around and resized.

Copilot can also be uninstalled easily.

In other words, the few Windows-specific controls you had are no longer available. Ask the new Copilot to enable battery saver, and you get instructions for doing so manually on Windows 10 and 11. Microsoft teased the feature earlier this year as one of the few that could be executed right from the Copilot interface.

Even worse, the new Copilot does not even check the operating system that is used when returning the instructions.

Copilot works exactly like the web version. You can visit the website directly and get the same chat experience there.

Why Microsoft is making the change

Microsoft says that the new web-based wrapper gives it more development flexibility and the ability to optimize experiences based on user feedback. The company did not provide additional details, and the statement sounds more like it has come from marketing than from Microsoft's engineering team.

It is unclear when the change is going to land in Windows 11 Stable. A likely scenario is the release as part of the Windows 11 version 24H2 release later this year.

Closing Words

There is a chance that a future update will introduce controls again, maybe even better controls. The change seems slim at this point though. Maybe Microsoft realized that barely anyone was using the few features that it integrated into the Copilot app.

The only good thing that is coming out of the switching is that Copilot can be easily removed now from Windows 11 and not just disabled.

What is your take on this development? Would you use an AI companion on your devices under certain conditions? Feel free to leave a comment down below. (via Windows Latest)

