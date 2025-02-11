The Windows security updates for February 2025 are now available

Windows update
Martin Brinkmann
Feb 11, 2025
Windows 10, Windows 11 News, Windows Updates
|
0

The February 2025 security updates for client and server versions of Windows and other Microsoft products are now available. The updates will get installed automatically on most unmanaged Windows devices.

Our overview assists system administrators, regardless of whether they manage a single Windows PC or hundreds of them.

It offers an overview of the main security updates that Microsoft released. This includes detailed information, links to official Microsoft resources, download links, and more.

You also find all known issues, as confirmed by Microsoft, and other information in this guide.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: February 2025

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: windows security updates february 2025

Executive Summary

  • Beware: The Windows 10 update may install the new Outlook app for Windows automatically.
  • Microsoft released a total of 63 security updates for various Microsoft products and 4 security update for non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).
  • Windows clients with issues are:
    • Windows 10 version 21H2, 22H2
    • Windows 11 version 22H2, 23H2, and 24H2
  • Windows Server clients with issues:
    • Windows Server 2008
    • Windows Server 2019
    • Windows Server 2022
  • Windows 11, version 22H2, Home and Pro, have reached end of support. Microsoft will force upgrade devices to newer Windows versions.

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

  • Windows 10 version 22H2: 31 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 330 important
    • Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability --  CVE-2025-21376
  • Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2: 31 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 30 important
    • same as Windows 10
  • Windows 11 version 24H2: 35 vulnerabilities, 2 critical, 33 important
    • Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability --  CVE-2025-21376
    • DHCP Client Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-21379

Windows Server products

  • Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 21 vulnerabilities: 1 critical,  20 important
    • Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability --  CVE-2025-21376
  • Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only):  unknown
  • Windows Server 2016: 32 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 31 important
    • same as Server 2008 R2
  • Windows Server 2019: 33 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 32 important
    • same as Server 2008 R2
  • Windows Server 2022: 33 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 32 important
    • same as Server 2008 R2
  • Windows Server 2025:  37  vulnerabilities: 2 critical, 35 important
    • Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability --  CVE-2025-21376
    • DHCP Client Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-21379

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Updates and improvements:

  • The new Outlook app for Windows is included and installed on the system.
  • Fixed issues related to USB cameras.
  • Fixed an issue related to DAV audio devices.
  • Security updates
  • Plus everything listed in the preview update that Microsoft released in January.

Windows 11 version 23H2

Updates and improvements:

  • Improves taskbar previews.
  • Windows Studio Effects icon appears in the system tray when an app supports it. This happens only on devices with a neural processing unit.
  • Use an Android or iOS phone to access Microsoft OneDrive files and continue working with files when you leave the PC.
  • New Simsun-ExtG fonts.
  • File Explorer: right-click on items on the left pane to show "New Folder".
  • File Explorer: Windows restores all open File Explorer tabs when "Restore previous folder windows at logon" is enabled.
  • Windows Share can now share directly to apps that support sharing. This is done by right-clicking files and selecting the share option.
  • Security updates
  • Plus everything else that is part of the January preview update.

Windows 11 version 24H2

Updates and improvements:

  • Same as Windows 11 version 23H2 above for the most part.
  • Non-admins may change date and time under Settings > Time & Language > Date & Time.
  • Security updates
  • Plus everything included in the January preview update.

Windows Security updates

2025-02 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5051972)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5052040)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5052000)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5051974)

Server

2025-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5052038)

2025-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5052072)

2025-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052016)

2025-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052032)

2025-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5052020)

2025-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052042)

2025-02 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5052106)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5052006)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5051979)

Servicing Stack

2025-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052108)

2025-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5052109)

2025-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5052423)

Non-Security updates

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

  • (NEW) Windows Event Viewer may display an error related to SgrmBroker.exe on devices with the January 14, 2025 update or later installed. It is logged as Event 7023 and the text should say "The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error:".
    • Workaround: Microsoft says that this error has no impact on performance or functionality. The service has not been used "for a very long time" according to Microsoft.
  • (OLD) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections.
    • Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.
  • (OLD) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates.
    • Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

  • (OLD) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections.
    • Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.
  • (OLD) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates.
    • Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

Windows 11 version 24H2

  • (OLD) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections.
    • Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.
  • (OLD) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates.
    • Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here
  • (OLD) Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store.

Security advisories and updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the February 2025 security updates

Microsoft installs security updates on most unmanaged Windows 10 and 11 devices automatically. This does not happen in real-time, and may take anywhere between minutes after release to days or even weeks depending on use.

System administrators who want to speed up the installation can do so by searching for the updates manually.  This is done in the following way.

  1. Open the Start menu, type Windows Update, and select the result.
  2. Activate the "check for updates" button. This runs a manual check for updates.
  3. Activate the "download & install all" button, if the update is not downloaded automatically.

You may also download the updates manually. Use the following links to download the Windows update files directly.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

  • KB5051974 -- 2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

  • KB5051989 -- 2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2
  • KB5051989 -- 2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Windows 11 version 24H2

  • KB5051987  -- 2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 24H2

Additional resources

Summary
The Windows security updates for February 2025 are now available
Article Name
The Windows security updates for February 2025 are now available
Description
Microsoft has released security updates for Windows. Our overview provides you with information about the releases and actionable advice.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

How to enable the old context menu in File Explorer in Windows 11

Microsoft Removes Information about Windows 11 Bypass for Unsupported PCs

Why Microsoft doesn't want to talk about Windows 12
Windows 10 Start Menu will soon display ads for Microsoft 365

Latest Windows 10 update installs new Outlook app automatically

Windows 10: New Outlook will be installed automatically, but there is a solution
Microsoft confirms it will not lower Windows 11 system requirements

Microsoft confirms it will not lower Windows 11 system requirements

Microsoft releases the November 2024 security updates for Windows

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved