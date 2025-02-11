The Windows security updates for February 2025 are now available

The February 2025 security updates for client and server versions of Windows and other Microsoft products are now available. The updates will get installed automatically on most unmanaged Windows devices.

Our overview assists system administrators, regardless of whether they manage a single Windows PC or hundreds of them.

It offers an overview of the main security updates that Microsoft released. This includes detailed information, links to official Microsoft resources, download links, and more.

You also find all known issues, as confirmed by Microsoft, and other information in this guide.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: February 2025

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: windows security updates february 2025

Executive Summary

Beware: The Windows 10 update may install the new Outlook app for Windows automatically.

The Windows 10 update may install the new Outlook app for Windows automatically. Microsoft released a total of 63 security updates for various Microsoft products and 4 security update for non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 21H2, 22H2 Windows 11 version 22H2, 23H2, and 24H2

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022

Windows 11, version 22H2, Home and Pro, have reached end of support. Microsoft will force upgrade devices to newer Windows versions.

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 31 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 330 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-21376

31 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 330 important Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2 : 31 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 30 important same as Windows 10

: 31 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 30 important Windows 11 version 24H2 : 35 vulnerabilities, 2 critical, 33 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-21376 DHCP Client Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-21379

: 35 vulnerabilities, 2 critical, 33 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 21 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 20 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-21376

21 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 20 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : unknown

: unknown Win dows Server 2016 : 32 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 31 important same as Server 2008 R2

: 32 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 31 important Windows Server 2019 : 33 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 32 important same as Server 2008 R2

: 33 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 32 important Windows Server 2022: 33 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 32 important same as Server 2008 R2

33 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 32 important Windows Server 2025 : 37 vulnerabilities: 2 critical, 35 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-21376 DHCP Client Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-21379

: 37 vulnerabilities: 2 critical, 35 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5051974

Updates and improvements:

The new Outlook app for Windows is included and installed on the system.

Fixed issues related to USB cameras.

Fixed an issue related to DAV audio devices.

Security updates

Plus everything listed in the preview update that Microsoft released in January.

Windows 11 version 23H2

Support Page: KB5051989

Updates and improvements:

Improves taskbar previews.

Windows Studio Effects icon appears in the system tray when an app supports it. This happens only on devices with a neural processing unit.

Use an Android or iOS phone to access Microsoft OneDrive files and continue working with files when you leave the PC.

New Simsun-ExtG fonts.

File Explorer: right-click on items on the left pane to show "New Folder".

File Explorer: Windows restores all open File Explorer tabs when "Restore previous folder windows at logon" is enabled.

Windows Share can now share directly to apps that support sharing. This is done by right-clicking files and selecting the share option.

Security updates

Plus everything else that is part of the January preview update.

Windows 11 version 24H2

Support page: KB5051987

Updates and improvements:

Same as Windows 11 version 23H2 above for the most part.

Non-admins may change date and time under Settings > Time & Language > Date & Time.

Security updates

Plus everything included in the January preview update.

Windows Security updates

2025-02 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5051972)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5052040)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5052000)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5051974)

Server

2025-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5052038)

2025-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5052072)

2025-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052016)

2025-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052032)

2025-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5052020)

2025-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052042)

2025-02 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5052106)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5052006)

2025-02 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5051979)

Servicing Stack

2025-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052108)

2025-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5052109)

2025-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5052423)

Non-Security updates

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

( NEW ) Windows Event Viewer may display an error related to SgrmBroker.exe on devices with the January 14, 2025 update or later installed. It is logged as Event 7023 and the text should say "The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error:". Workaround: Microsoft says that this error has no impact on performance or functionality. The service has not been used "for a very long time" according to Microsoft.

) Windows Event Viewer may display an error related to SgrmBroker.exe on devices with the January 14, 2025 update or later installed. It is logged as Event 7023 and the text should say "The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error:". ( OLD ) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.

) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. ( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

( OLD ) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.

) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. ( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates.

Windows 11 version 24H2

( OLD ) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.

) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. ( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. (OLD) Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store. Workaround: download and play the title directly from the developer website.

Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the February 2025 security updates

Microsoft installs security updates on most unmanaged Windows 10 and 11 devices automatically. This does not happen in real-time, and may take anywhere between minutes after release to days or even weeks depending on use.

System administrators who want to speed up the installation can do so by searching for the updates manually. This is done in the following way.

Open the Start menu, type Windows Update, and select the result. Activate the "check for updates" button. This runs a manual check for updates. Activate the "download & install all" button, if the update is not downloaded automatically.

You may also download the updates manually. Use the following links to download the Windows update files directly.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5051974 -- 2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5051989 -- 2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5051989 -- 2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Windows 11 version 24H2

KB5051987 -- 2025-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 24H2

Additional resources

