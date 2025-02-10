Windows 11: Microsoft sets status of issue to resolved without providing a solution

Microsoft says KB5034440 and KB5034441 updates won't be offered to PCs that meet these conditions
Martin Brinkmann
Feb 10, 2025
Windows 11 News
Microsoft confirmed a new Windows 11 issue in late December 2024 that prevented the installation of any new update on affected devices. This issue is now marked as resolved, but Microsoft has not published a solution for affected devices.

The issue occurs on devices that meet the following:

  • The Windows 11 system was set up using media.
  • The media included the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates.
  • Only Windows 11, version 24H2 is affected.

Installation media is often used to install Windows 11 on new PCs. The Windows 11 image is burned to DVD or copied to USB devices, and then used for the installation.

The issue occurs if Microsoft's official Windows 11 Media Creation Tool is used, but also when third-party solutions such as Rufus are used. It may also affect advanced users who have injected the security updates into installation media.

Microsoft's workaround

Microsoft published a workaround for the issue in December. It requires the re-installation of Windows 11 on affected devices using newer installation media. Installation media that includes the December 2024 or newer security updates is unaffected, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft writes: " To prevent this issue, do not install Windows 11, version 24H2 using media that installs the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates. If a device becomes unable to receive further updates as a result of this issue, it can be remediated by re-installing Windows 11, versions 24H2, using media which instead includes the December 2024 monthly security update (released December 10, 2024), or later."

It is far from an ideal solution, considering that affected users have to repeat the entire process of installing Windows 11. Microsoft makes no mention of Windows 11's reset functionality, suggesting that it might not work to resolve the issue. Reinstallation could lead to loss of work or data on the primary partition of the system.

Resolved, but not fixed

The issue "Issues might occur with media which installs the October or November update" has been marked as resolved by Microsoft as of February 6, 2025.

Microsoft has not added instructions to the workaround. This suggests that the company has not found a method to restore updating functionality on affected devices.

Microsoft does not provide additional information on the issue. While it appears resolved since the release of the December 2024 security updates, it is not reassuring how Microsoft has handled the issue.

What is your take on this? Should Microsoft provide more information to customers? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

