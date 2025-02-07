Here is why Microsoft's "uninstall Edge" page offers no instructions to remove the browser

Windows users who do not want to use Microsoft Edge have two main options: ignore the web browser as best as they can, or try to uninstall it.

Those who consider uninstalling Microsoft Edge may find out that removing Edge is only supported in the European Union and maybe a few other regions officially. Removal of Edge in other regions requires the use of third-party apps or scripts.

Quick note: Even though I live in the European Union, I still cannot remove Microsoft Edge from my Windows 11 version 24H2 PCs.

A search for "uninstall Edge" may return a page on Microsoft's website. The title of the webpage is "How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge". When you browse it, you will notice that it does not include any information on removing Edge from Windows systems.

Microsoft highlights the advantages of Edge on the page, including features such as Microsoft Widgets, Copilot Chat, or Bing Search. There is also a handy comparison with Google Chrome, that paints Edge in the brightest light possible.

Chrome does not support any of the six features that Microsoft picked for the comparison. This should not come as a surprise, considering that Microsoft's main intention with the webpage is to convince users to keep Edge.

Any browser maker could come up with such a list to highlight features that only their browser supports.

The purpose of Microsoft's Uninstall Edge webpage

Microsoft clearly does not want users to uninstall Microsoft Edge. The reason is simple: it gets usage information and ad revenue out of any user who uses Edge.

Why then the page? The answer is simple as well: it is optimized for search engines. When you run searches for uninstalling Edge, you may see Microsoft's page among the results. Since Edge is a Microsoft browser, it is likely that the company's webpage is displayed prominently.

Users may click on it, as it indicates that it contains a guide to remove the browser. While users may be disappointed that it does not, Microsoft may hope that highlighting the positive features of Edge may convince some users to keep the web browser.

Closing Words

Taras Buria over at Neowin describes the webpage as a fake guide. It is, to some extent. At the very least, it is dishonest about its actual intent.

Have you tried Microsoft Edge? What is your take on the browser? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

