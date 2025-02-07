Here is why Microsoft's "uninstall Edge" page offers no instructions to remove the browser
Windows users who do not want to use Microsoft Edge have two main options: ignore the web browser as best as they can, or try to uninstall it.
Those who consider uninstalling Microsoft Edge may find out that removing Edge is only supported in the European Union and maybe a few other regions officially. Removal of Edge in other regions requires the use of third-party apps or scripts.
Quick note: Even though I live in the European Union, I still cannot remove Microsoft Edge from my Windows 11 version 24H2 PCs.
A search for "uninstall Edge" may return a page on Microsoft's website. The title of the webpage is "How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge". When you browse it, you will notice that it does not include any information on removing Edge from Windows systems.
Microsoft highlights the advantages of Edge on the page, including features such as Microsoft Widgets, Copilot Chat, or Bing Search. There is also a handy comparison with Google Chrome, that paints Edge in the brightest light possible.
Chrome does not support any of the six features that Microsoft picked for the comparison. This should not come as a surprise, considering that Microsoft's main intention with the webpage is to convince users to keep Edge.
Any browser maker could come up with such a list to highlight features that only their browser supports.
The purpose of Microsoft's Uninstall Edge webpage
Microsoft clearly does not want users to uninstall Microsoft Edge. The reason is simple: it gets usage information and ad revenue out of any user who uses Edge.
Why then the page? The answer is simple as well: it is optimized for search engines. When you run searches for uninstalling Edge, you may see Microsoft's page among the results. Since Edge is a Microsoft browser, it is likely that the company's webpage is displayed prominently.
Users may click on it, as it indicates that it contains a guide to remove the browser. While users may be disappointed that it does not, Microsoft may hope that highlighting the positive features of Edge may convince some users to keep the web browser.
Closing Words
Taras Buria over at Neowin describes the webpage as a fake guide. It is, to some extent. At the very least, it is dishonest about its actual intent.
Have you tried Microsoft Edge? What is your take on the browser? Feel free to leave a comment down below.
Comments
You can use third party Apps to uninstall Edge & use a registry tweak to disable its reinstall but with in a few days it comes back & re installs itself through the windows update
The page that shows comparison between Edge and Chrome in terms of features that Edge has and Chrome doesn’t, for me is exactly why I don’t want Edge – none of the features are important to me, some are even undesirable. Of course, I use Brave and not Chrome, Brave also comes with some features that are useless or undesirable for me, like built-in VPN, which is paid and I can’t even use or don’t need, Web3 garbage and more, but at least Brave is not as intrusive type of malware as Edge is. I’m also on Linux so I don’t have to remove Edge either.
Lots of Powershell scripts, but why would someone WANT to uninstall MS Edge?
https://github.com/eplord/EdgeRemover-he3als
My gosh, I am starting to find Edge more reliable at rendering all websites accurately with a speed that is matchless when compared to Firefox and Chrome. I’ve been advocating MS Edge to everyone for the last month since discovering its unerring contribution to my personal Internet searching.
Yep, I also have all the telemetry stuff blocked, so, in essence, MS Edge may well be the most secure, and soon to be, the most dominant browser in the world!
Bet that’s a scary thought for some people. MS actually did something right.
I never used edge, installed Firefox from a USB stick where I downloaded FF with another computer; installed FF and never needed Edge.
Occasionally I hit a help button and Edge may start, but as soon I discover it , I will close it.
Why I do this? because I like to decide myself what I use, reason that I never have used Apple products as well.
Browsers are tools. One should always use the right tool for the job. I use several browsers and Edge is one of them. It works fine for a few things. I just wish M.$ would stop seeing it as a backdoor into my PC!
I posted it before, but for those who are new to this website. Search for utility called MSEdgeRedirect. Open it, change your location to some European Union country, use third party uninstaller to uninstall Edge and change your location back to original country. It is as simple as that. However, If you haven’t turned off Windows Updates, Edge might be reinstalled automatically.
I call this Microsoftism. How about that?
I believe the term here is “click bait”.