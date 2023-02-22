GenZ is increasingly Turning to TikTok for News than Search Engines

Feb 22, 2023
Updated • Feb 22, 2023
It’s not news anymore that GenZ started preferring searching on TikTok for news to search engines like Google. However, we now have the answer to whether this trend will continue into the foreseeable future. Rather than slow down or turn the other way, it looks like the younger generation is increasing this TikTok practice. 

More publications are starting to note this trend by GenZ to turn to sources other than search engines for news. As a matter of fact, it looks like commercial entities are looking for new ways to leverage platforms like TikTok in their favor. I’ve specifically been seeing more adverts for products in my area that actually look pretty fun. The ads are more useful to me than the ones I’ve been seeing on Google.

So let’s look at one of the stats, for interest’s sake. According to Morning Consult, 14% of the younger GenZ members are going to TikTok for the latest news in February alone. It’s expected that this number will rise. 

Is this surprising, though? In our fast-paced times, why would GenZ want to read tedious articles about what’s happening in the world today? Instead, they can turn to short videos on TikTok that present the same details in a more entertaining way. Plus, you can actually see what’s happening in real time if someone is live.

GenZ still prefers TikTok for news

I’ve been having fun watching Karen Gillan’s antics on TikTok. She had quite a struggle trying to convince the platform that she is the real actress, making us giggle with the hilarious methods she tried. Now, I’m keen to watch her videos for hints on her upcoming movies rather than checking on Google.

 

No, I’m not GenZ, but I understand why it’s more fun to check news details on TikTok.

