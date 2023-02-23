Cash App payment pending, complaints get louder

Onur Demirkol
Feb 23, 2023
The Cash App payment pending issue has been very frustrating for some, and many users took the matter to social media. The officials announced that an investigation is still underway. It is most likely a server issue.

Cash App is one of the most used mobile payment platforms in the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. An issue went underway a couple of hours ago, and it looks like the company hasn't been able to find a solution yet. Many people, especially on social media, reported that the money transfer option hasn't been working correctly for a while. It started on February 22, 2023, and the company still couldn't find a proper solution to the Cash app payment pending problem.

The official Cash App Support account on Twitter said: "We're aware of a connection issue that is affecting multiple features of the app, including logins and person to person payments, and are actively investigating. Please do not retry payments at this time. Please visit status.cash.app for the most recent updates."

Fortunately, the Cash App payment pending issue can be tracked on the official status page. Right now, the officials are still investigating the issue. The message says: "Investigating - We are aware of a connection issue that is affecting multiple features of the app, including logins and person to person payments, and are actively investigating. Please do not retry payments at this time. We will be back with an update as soon as possible." You can also see the past incidents on the status page; the last incident was reported in January.

A team is currently working to fix the Cash App payment pending issue, but the complaints get louder as people demand a more stable service from the company. Since all the users are facing the issue, it appears to be a server problem caused by the app. There is nothing to do but to wait for the officials to fix the issue to be able to use the application again. Remember that the company also asks users not to retry transactions if their payment hasn't gone through to avoid duplicate charges.

